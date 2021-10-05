The American sitcom Friends has been dubbed one of the greatest comedy shows of all time. Due to its plot, twists and turns, the series up to date is a favourite to many.`The cast members, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, have been recognized internationally for their outstanding perfomance. Like his costar's, Mathew Perry's net worth grew significantly after his role in the show as Chandler Bing. Each main cast member was making about $1 million per episode by 2002 due to the show's popularity.

Matthew Perry at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 14, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @Michael Buckner

In Friends, Chandler is dubbed the king of sarcasm and has a notorious sense of humour, which was primarily caused by his parent's divorce when he was nine. His keenness also enabled him to solve several mysteries all through the series, such as he was the first to know about Ross's love for Rachel.

Matthew Perry's profile

Full name: Matthew Langford Perry

Matthew Langford Perry Date of birth: 19th of August 1969

19th of August 1969 Place of birth: Williamstown, Massachusetts, USA

Williamstown, Massachusetts, USA Matthew Perry's age: 52 years (As of 2021)

52 years (As of 2021) Gender: Male

Male Known as: Chandler from the sitcom Friends

Chandler from the sitcom Nationality: American-Canadian

American-Canadian Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Matthew Perry's height: 6 feet (1.83 metres)

6 feet (1.83 metres) Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Suzanne Marrie Langford

Suzanne Marrie Langford Father: John Bennett perry

John Bennett perry Matthew Perry's siblings: Willy Morrison, Mia Perry, Emily Morrison, Madeleine Morrison, Caitlin Morrison

Willy Morrison, Mia Perry, Emily Morrison, Madeleine Morrison, Caitlin Morrison Marital status: Single

Single Occupation: Actor, executive producer and comedian

Actor, executive producer and comedian Net worth: $80 million

$80 million Matthew Perry's Instagram account: @mattyperry4

@mattyperry4 Matthew Perry's Facebook account: @MatthewPerry

@MatthewPerry Matthew Perry's Twitter account: @MatthewPerry

Matthew Perry's biography

Matthew Perry during "The Whole Ten Yards" World Premiere - Arrivals at Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: @Jean-Paul Aussenard

He was born on the 19th of August, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts, USA. His father, John Bennett, was an actor and model, while his mother, Suzanne Marrie Langford, is a former Canadian journalist and secretary to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

His parents, however, got a divorce, and Suzanne got married to the Canadian born journalist Keith Morrison. Matthew grew up in Ontario, Canada.

Career

Perry's interest in acting and comedy began while he was still very young. At the age of 15, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue acting. While he was still in high school, he joined the LA Connection in Sherman Oaks. He is also an executive producer.

Matthew Perry's movies and TV shows

Since the start of his career, the renowned actor has appeared in many films. Some of them include:

Friends: The reunion

Friends

17 again

Fools Rush In

The Whole Nine Yards

Cougar Town

The Odd Couple

The Ron Clark Story

Don't Look

Beverly Hills, 90219

Serving Sara

Go On

The Whole Ten Yards

three To Tango

Web Therapy

Mr Sunshine

Awards

These are the awards the American actor has received in his career.

Cast members from Friends, at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 22 September 2002. Photo: Getty Images

1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in Friends

1997 Online Film & Television Association Awards for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series in Friends

2000 Teen Choice Awards for the Editor's Choice Award in Friends

2007 Gold Derby Awards for Television Movie/Miniseries Lead Actor in The Ron Clark Story

2012 Gold Derby Awards for Drama Guest Actor in The Good Wife

2013 Huading Awards for Best Global Actor in a Television Series in Go On

Who is the wife of Matthew Perry?

The American actor is currently not in any relationship and has never been married. However, he has been in several relationships. In 1995, he dated Yasmen Bleeth, a former American actress. He then moved on with Julia Roberts, whom they dated from 1995 to 1996. Later, he got into a romantic relationship with Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012.

In 2020, he became engaged to Molly Hurwitz, a literary manager, but he later called off the engagement. Hurwitz, 29, and Perry, 51, started dating in 2018. Speaking to PEOPLE, he said, 'Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them... I wish Molly all the best.'

Does Matthew Perry have kids?

No, he does not. In fact, out of the six main characters, he and Jeniffer Aniston are the only ones who do not have kids.

What is Matthew Perry's net worth?

Perry has gained most of his wealth from his career in filming. He is currently worth about $80 million.

Matthew Perry's quotes

These are some of the most famous quotes by the actor

I would like you all to give me a round of applause as I have not crashed my car in over 15 months.

The key to sitcom success is miserable people. If you see a happy couple, it's just gone, like when Sam and Diane got together on Cheers.

I'm a sensitive guy. If you are a woman and you're in any kind of emotional duress, and you write a song about it, I'll buy your alb.

Matthew Perry's net worth has significantly grown due to his hard work and consistency in acting. His ability to slay every character on television has earned him a massive fanbase as well.

