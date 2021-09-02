Jared Padalecki’s net worth, age, height, kids, movies, house, profiles

Jared Padalecki is a multi-award-winning American actor. He is popularly known for appearing in Gilmore Girls (2000-2005) as Dean Forester, Supernatural (2005) as Sam Winchester, and Walker (2021) as Cordell Walker. Interestingly, the star boasts an illustrious career that dates back to the late ‘90s. So, what is Jared Padalecki’s net worth in 2021?

Actor Jared Padalecki attends the Paley Center for Media's 35th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles "Supernatural" at Dolby Theatre. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Padalecki was, no doubt, born a star. At the age of 12 years, he had already made his mind about being an actor. Currently, Jared Padalecki's movies and TV shows are among the most-watched around the globe. Besides his successful career, Padalecki is a husband and father.

Jared Padalecki’s bio

Jared Tristan Padalecki was born on 19th July 1982 in San Antonio, TX, in the United States. He was born into a working-class family. His father, Gerald, was a tax account. On the other hand, his mother, Sharon L. Kammer, was an English teacher.

Jared Padalecki at the unveiling of Paris Hilton's wax likeness at Madame Tussauds in Time Square, at "Chamber Live Featuring House of Wax" exhibit. Photo: Brian Zak

Source: Getty Images

Is Jared Padalecki the middle child?

Yes. He was raised alongside two siblings – a brother and a sister. The name of his elder brother is Jeffrey, while the name of his younger sister is Megan. Unfortunately, unlike him, there is little information about Jared Padalecki's siblings in the public domain.

He attended James Madison High School for his high school education. Growing up, he wanted to be an actor. Thus, after graduating high school, he moved to Los Angeles to focus on his acting career. Interestingly, he would have been an engineer if not an actor. Initially, he wanted to study engineering at the University of Texas.

How old is Jared Padalecki?

Jared Padalecki's age is 39 years as of 2021. He celebrates his birthday on 19th July. He was born in 1982 in Texas.

Career

No doubt, Jared has had an interesting career journey. Since he made his acting debut in 1999, the star has appeared in more than 20 films and TV shows. But where did it all begin?

His first role was in a movie titled A Little Inside (1999). He portrayed Matt Nelson in the film. Interestingly, he demonstrated his acting prowess, landing several other roles in the years that followed.

Between 2000 and 2005, he appeared in 63 episodes of Gilmore Girls as Dean Forester. The role helped to showcase his talent to the world. Currently, he is starring as Cordell Walker in Walker (2021), The CW’s drama-crime series. At the time of writing, he has appeared in 19 episodes of the TV show.

Movies and TV shows

Jensen Ackles (L) and Jared Padalecki attend The CW's Summer 2019 TCA Party on August 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Below is a list of his popular movies and TV shows:

Silent Witness (2000) as Sam

(2000) as Sam ER (2001) as Paul Harris

(2001) as Paul Harris A Ring of Endless Light (2001) as Zachery Gray

(2001) as Zachery Gray Young MacGyver (2003) as Clay MacGyver

(2003) as Clay MacGyver Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) as Bully

(2003) as Bully New York Minute (2004) as Trey Lipton

(2004) as Trey Lipton Flight of the Phoenix (2004) as John Davis

(2004) as John Davis Gilmore Girls (2000-2005) as Dean Forester

(2000-2005) as Dean Forester House of Wax (2005) as Wade

(2005) as Wade Cry Wolf (2005) as Tom

(2005) as Tom Friday the 13th (2009) as Clay Miller

(2009) as Clay Miller Supernatural: The Animation (2011) as Sam Winchester

(2011) as Sam Winchester The Hollywood Show (2015) as Dancer

(2015) as Dancer Kings of Con (2017) as Jaden Jaworski

(2017) as Jaden Jaworski Supernatural (2005-2020) as Sam Winchester / Ezekiel / Gadreel

(2005-2020) as Sam Winchester / Ezekiel / Gadreel Walker (2021) as Cordell Walker

Jared Padalecki’s net worth

Padalecki is among the wealthiest actors in Hollywood. He has solely accumulated his wealth through acting. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the TV star has a net worth of $13 million.

Notably, he received a salary of $125k per episode while starring as Sam Winchester in Supernatural. Overall, he appeared in 327 episodes of the show.

Jared Padalecki's house

In 2009, he bought a 4-bedroom home in Studio City, California, at $1.7 million. After five years, he sold the house at $2.4 million. Currently, he co-owns a 10,600-square foot lodge in Austin, TX, with his wife.

How tall is Jared Padalecki?

Jared Padalecki's height in feet is 6' 4", which can be translated to 1.93 m. Also, he weighs around 100 kg.

Jared and Genevieve have three children; Thomas Colton, Austin Shepard, and Odette Elliott. Photo: @jaredpadalecki

Source: Instagram

Who is Jared Padalecki's wife?

The actor is married to Genevieve Cortese. Like him, Cortese is in the show business scene. She is an actress known for appearing in Death Valley (2004), Supernatural (2005-2020), and Walker (2021).

The couple tied the knot on 27th February 2010. Since then, they have been living happily, raising their kids. They are blessed with three children – two sons and one daughter. The names of Jared Padalecki's kids are Thomas Colton, Austin Shepard, and Odette Elliott.

Previously, he dated actress Alexis Bledel. The relationship between Alexis Bledel and Jared Padalecki ended in 2006. The two were together for three years.

Jared Padalecki's net worth is proof that talent pays. The Supernatural TV star has worked his way up the ladder, and he is now one of the wealthiest actors in Hollywood. Based on his current achievements, Padalecki is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

