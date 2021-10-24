Jaleel White’s net worth, age, spouse, tv shows and movies, education, profiles

What is Jaleel White’s net worth in 2021? Being in the entertainment industry for over 4 decades, Jaleel has amassed a great fortune to enjoy a comfortable life. He is approximately $8 million rich now.

Actor Jaleel White celebrates Kobe Bryant's legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers by painting a mural of his famous vertical leap on a life sized cow sculpture. Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Actor and screenwriter Jaleel White made his debut on TV at a very young age and has been active ever since. So, how old is Jaleel White? This comprehensive biography tells you everything about the actor, including his age, parents, education, spouse, TV shows, and movies.

Jaleel White’s profile summary

Full name : Jaleel Ahmad White

: Jaleel Ahmad White Date of birth : November 27, 1976

: November 27, 1976 Place of birth : Culver City, California

: Culver City, California Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Jaleel White’s age : Will be turning 45 years later in 2021

: Will be turning 45 years later in 2021 Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Jaleel White’s parents : Michael White (father) and Gail White (mother)

: Michael White (father) and Gail White (mother) Siblings : 0

: 0 Jaleel White’s alma mater : John Marshall Fundamental High School, South Pasadena High School, UCLA

: John Marshall Fundamental High School, South Pasadena High School, UCLA Jaleel White’s height : 5 ft 10 in (1.791 m)

: 5 ft 10 in (1.791 m) Weight : 79 kilograms

: 79 kilograms Instagram : @jaleelwhite

: @jaleelwhite Twitter : @jaleelwhite

: @jaleelwhite Website: jaleelwhite.com

jaleelwhite.com Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status : Single

: Single Children : 1

: 1 Occupation : Actor, screenwriter, and television producer

: Actor, screenwriter, and television producer Famous for : Steve Urkel role on Family Matters

: Steve Urkel role on Net worth: $8 million

Jaleel White’s biography

Jaleel White arrives for the 8th Annual L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade at UCLA Royce Quad on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jaleel's father is a dentist, while the mother was a housewife before becoming the young actor's manager. Jaleel is an only child.

Education

Ahmad studied at John Marshall Fundamental and South Pasadena high schools. He furthered his studies at UCLA and graduated with a degree in Film and Television in 2001.

Career

Daddy's Little Girl" - Airdate: October 18, 1991. Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images JALEEL WHITE

Source: Getty Images

Jaleel began as a child actor at the age of 3 years by making an appearing on a commercial after encouragement from his preschool teacher. In 1977, he appeared in the Jell-O pudding pops commercial. His first television role was young boy Van Van in The Jeffersons classic show in 1984. He made guest appearances and played minor roles in TV shows such as:

1985: Kids Don't Tell

1985: Charlie and Company as the son of Flip Wilson and Gladys Knight

1986: The Disney Sunday Movie

1987: Jay Leno's Comedy Hour

1987: Good Morning, Miss Bliss

1987: Mr. Belvedere

One to Grow

White's breakthrough was in 1989 when he got a significant role in Family Matters at the age of 12. His catchphrases were “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up,” and ” “Did I do that.” The show had 9 seasons until 1998, and Jaleel appeared in 204 out of 215 episodes. He also wrote two episodes of the show.

Pictured L-R: Bobby Moynihan as Mid-Life Alex and Jaleel White as Darryl. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After Family Matters, Jaleel has appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows.

1999–2000: J in Grown Ups

2006: Dreamgirls

2007: Boston Legal

2009: Call of the Wild

2009 and 2012: Psych

2011: House

2012: Competitor in Dancing with the Stars

2012- 2013: Host in Total Blackout

2015: Castle

2018: 15:17 to Paris

2020: The Big Show Show

Jaleel’s wrote and starred in Fake It Till You Make It web series in 2010. He appeared with his mother on 50 Ways To Kill Your Mum reality show. His awards and recognitions include:

1991: Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Comedian in a Television Series (Family Matters)

1994, 1995, and 1997: NAACP Image Awards (Family Matters)

2005: #37 on VH1's 100 Greatest Kid Stars list

2017: Global Humanitarian Medal of Honor in Memoriam of Theodor Seuss Geisel at the Disney Motif Awards

Jaleel has a memorial set up in his home in honour of his Family Matters co-star Michelle Thomas, who died in 1998 of stomach cancer.

Jaleel White’s daughter

Actor Jaleel White and daughter attend Yo Gabba Gabba! Live! There's A Party In My City at Nokia L.A. Live on November 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The actor is not married, so there is no Jaleel White’s wife. However, he is a father to Samaya White, the daughter he got with actress Bridget Hardy in 2009. The couple dated from 2006 to 2009 before separating.

Jaleel White’s net worth

How much is Jaleel White worth right now? The experienced actor is worth $8 million in 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His primary source of wealth is his acting and writing works.

How much did Jaleel White make?

The actor earned around $180,000 per episode and approximately $4 million per season at the peak of Family Matters. This is an equivalent of approximately $300,000 per episode and about $7 million per season today after adjusting for inflation.

Jaleel White’s net worth should motivate you to work harder and never give up on what you believe in. He may not have secured a major role when he started, but he eventually got Jaleel White’s transformation role and made the best out of it to become a household name. So, which is your favourite Jaleel White’s movie or TV show? Let us know in the comment section below.

READ ALSO: Alec Baldwin's net worth, age, children, wife, movies and tv shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za published Alec Baldwin's net worth. Alec is a veteran award-winning Hollywood actor, producer, writer, and comedian who has worked in countless movies and TV shows since the 1980s.

The 63-year-old seasoned actor is from Amityville, New York City. He is worth approximately $60 million in 2021. Sadly, he fatally shot a cinematographer and injured the director using a prop gun while on the set of Rust in New Mexico on 21st October, 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za