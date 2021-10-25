Felix Mallard: height, age, girlfriend, birthday, career, dating, profiles, worth

Felix Mallard, arguably, needs no introduction. He is an Australian-born actor, model, and musician. Since 2014, he has graced television screens, earning a spot in the world of entertainment. Some of his popular films and TV shows include Neighbours (2014-2019), Happy Together (2018-2019), and Ginny & Georgia (2021). Would you also love to know what Felix Mallard’s height is? Here are all the details about him.

Felix Mallard has become a fan-favourite since he recently won a role on Ginny and Georgia, Netflix’s comedy-drama series. However, before fate took its course, Mallard wanted to become a graphic designer. What is his story?

Felix Mallard’s profile summary

Real name: Felix Mallard

Felix Mallard Popular as: Ben Kirk

Ben Kirk Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20th April 1998

20th April 1998 Age: 23 years old (as of 2021)

23 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Current residence: USA

USA Nationality: Australian

Australian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 10”

5’ 10” Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 147.71

147.71 Weight in kilograms: 67

67 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Jane Mallard

Jane Mallard Father: Dave Mallard

Dave Mallard Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Zoe Cramond

Zoe Cramond Education: St Mary’s College

St Mary’s College Profession: Actor, model, musician

Actor, model, musician Net worth: $400k

$400k Felix Mallard’s Instagram: @itsfelixwhat

@itsfelixwhat Twitter: @itsfelixwot

Felix Mallard’s biography

The actor was born and brought up in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The names Felix Mallard’s parents are Jane and Dave. Due to the nature of his work and the projects he is working on, he resides in the USA.

Does he have siblings? Yes. He was raised alongside one sibling, a sister. Unfortunately, her name remains a mystery.

After high school, Felix went to St Mary’s College, formerly known as Christian Brothers College, St Kilda. He graduated from the institution in 2015.

How old is Felix Mallard?

Felix Mallard’s age is 23 years as of 2021. He was born on 20th April 1998.

Career

Initially, Felix wanted to be a graphic designer. However, that changed as he grew up. At 14 years old, he was scouted by a modelling agent. The agent convinced him to audition for a role in Neighbours, and that is how he found his way to acting.

Filmography

Mallard made his acting debut in 2016. At the time of writing, he has nine acting credits to his name. Here are Felix Mallard’s movies and TV shows:

Neighbours: Xanthe Hearts Ben (2016) as Ben Kennedy

(2016) as Ben Kennedy Neighbours: Pipe Up (2016) as Ben Kirk

(2016) as Ben Kirk Neighbours: Summer Stories (2016) as Ben Kirk

(2016) as Ben Kirk Happy Together (2018-2019) as Cooper James

(2018-2019) as Cooper James Neighbours (2014-2019) as Ben Kirk / Ben Fitzgerald

(2014-2019) as Ben Kirk / Ben Fitzgerald All the Bright Places (2020) as Roamer

(2020) as Roamer Ginny & Georgia (2021) as Marcus Baker

(2021) as Marcus Baker Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2021) as Aiden

(2021) as Aiden Locke & Key (2020-2021) as Lucas Caravaggio

Singing and modelling

Felix wears many hats. Besides acting, he is a gifted singer and model. Usually, he writes and sings his songs. At one point, he was a member of Enemies Alike, a punk rock band. Unfortunately, for now, he has not released any songs.

Mallard is also a renowned model. Some of the fashion companies he has worked with include Vivien Models, Saint Laurent, and Armani. He has also graced the covers of a few fashion and beauty magazines such as Man About Town Magazine and Schön!

What is Felix Mallard’s net worth?

The Australian-born actor has an estimated net worth of $400k, but there is no official information about the matter. Primarily, his sources of wealth are acting, modelling, and music.

How tall is Felix Mallard?

Often, models have been said to have ‘perfect’ body physiques. Felix Mallard’s height is 5 feet 10 inches, which translates to 178 cm. On the other hand, he weighs around 147.71 lbs. (67 kg).

Who is Felix Mallard dating?

The actor is currently in a relationship; he is allegedly dating Zoe Cramond. Felix Mallard’s girlfriend is an actress who comes from New Zealand. Since the rumours about the two being an item surfaced online, none has weighed on the issue.

In other words, these are just mere speculations until one of them confirms that they are a thing. Obviously, many fans would want them to be a couple because of their chemistry from Neighbours. Also, they have been spotted together a few times.

The actor has also been rumoured to be in a relationship with Lucinda Everist. She is an Australian model. Similarly, the speculations are yet to be confirmed.

Indeed, Felix Mallard’s height makes him a perfect choice in the modelling scene. Overall, he is an extraordinarily talented actor, model, and singer. Due to his diligence, dedication, and love for art, he has earned a vast fan base globally over the years.

