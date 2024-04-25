Sello Chicco Twala has refused to testify in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial, stating that he was not involved

The legendary singer stood on the fact that he was not present when the murder occurred and criticised Thulani Mngomezulu for asking for his testimony

Kelly Khumalo was also requested to appear in court after her name was mentioned as a key player in her boyfriend's murder

Sello Chicco Twala refuses to stand trial for Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Images: Twitter/ LwaziMonyetsane an Instagram/ senzomeyiwa

As Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial continues to drag, Sello Chicco Twala has broken his silence on requests for his testimony. The record producer stated that he had no interest in appearing in court.

Sello Chicco Twala breaks silence amid Senzo Meyiwa trial

Sello Chicco Twala, has refused to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa trial after being snubbed for his National Orders nomination.

As the case proceeds at a snail's pace, ZiMoja reports that the legendary singer sees no need to testify as he was not present when the Orlando Pirates goalie was killed. He further criticised Thulani Mngomezulu, who is representing Muzi Sibiya, for requesting his testimony.

Moreover, the record producer stated that Dr Irvin Khoza shouldn't stand trial either, as he was also not there when the murder occurred.

According to a testimony by Senzo's brother, Sifiso, the Orlando Pirates boss told him that Senzo was not killed by robbers but instead, it happened by mistake during a fight between Zandi Khumalo and her then-boyfriend, Longwe Twala.

With his son standing trial, Chicco told ZiMoja that should he be found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, then he should rot in jail.

Kelly Khumalo asked to stand trial

Songstress, Kelly Khumalo, is the person on everybody's lips after she was revealed as the mastermind behind the plot to kill Senzo Meyiwa.

With more and more of the accused pointing fingers at the Asine hitmaker, the defence plans to subpoena her to stand trial for the murder.

Though she never speaks on the subject, Kelly's family maintains her innocence and has fought for her through her blackballing and social media trolling.

Mzansi loses patience in Senzo Meyiwa trial

In an earlier report, Briefly News reported on netizens' growing frustrations with Senzo Meyiwa's ongoing murder trial.

Mzansi's patience is apparently wearing thin, where many are beginning to lose hope that the Meyiwe family will ever find justice.

