Zandie Khumalo supported her sister Kelly Khumalo after she was accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa

The star wrote a lengthy post in support of her sister sharing that she will stand with her forever

This is after the lead investigator of Senzo Meyiwa's trial revealed that Kelly sent a nkabi to kill her baby daddy

Zandie Khumalo stands by her older sister Kelly khumalo. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede/ Oupa Bopape

Source: UGC

The voice of Africa, Kelly Khumalo has been making headlines once again and her younger sister Zandie Khumalo shared some heartfelt words to her on social media.

Zandie supports her sister Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo has been bullied countless times on social media ever since the murder of her baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa. The star has been called names and accused of killing him.

Recently the star's sister supported her and wrote a heartfelt message sharing that she will stand by her forever. This is after the Empini hitmaker was accused to have ordered a nkabi to kill Senzo, this revelation was made by the lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda of Meyiwa's trial.

Zandi shared her post on her Instagram page and wrote:

"I'll be by your side indefinitely because I understand your heart, and I believe Senzo is watching over you wherever he may be. We, as lions, are unconcerned with the opinions of sheeps. ❤️❤️ @kellykhumaloza

"To those that have been DMing and texting asking if she's ok ningakhathazeki uphila njengosheleni and just like all of us she wants the perpetrators to be brought to book and they will be,sekuseduze. I"m telling u this coz I know how much u love and care for her so I don't want u guys to worry khululekani nje isazokhala ingoma kwa Khumalo."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Kelly being accused

Many netizens shared their views after Kelly Khumalo was accused of being the mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder. See some of the responses below:

@Lovel_lelo wrote:

"I wonder what is her motive."

@Busisiw57012611 said:

"Zandile must also go to jail!"

@umtapi responded:

"@KellyKhumaloZA kunjani makunje. Zimbi iindaba."

@LoveOurAzania tweeted:

"Hectic."

@Omphemetse29800 commented:

"Ooh, yes. The alleged killer."

@president_sizwe responded:

"Umjita ufele ebufebeni that was embarrassing of senzo to die in that house he should have died next to his wife or friends atleast."

Affidavit claims Senzo Meyiwa's death was a contract kill

In a previous report from Briefly News, an affidavit revealed that Meyiwa may not have been killed due to a robbery.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that two of the accused allegedly confessed in an affidavit that they were contracted to kill the soccer player. Netizens discussed the alleged confession, some believing it and others questioning it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News