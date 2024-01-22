Senzo Meyiwa's trial continues, and an affidavit revealed that Meyiwa may not have been killed due to a robbery

Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that two of the accused allegedly confessed in an affidavit that they were contracted to kill the soccer player

Netizens discussed the alleged confession, with some believing it and others questioning it

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Two of the accused allegedly confessed to the police that Senzo Meyiwa's death was a hit. Images: Photo by Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Luke Walker/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Senzo Meyiwa trial returned with explosive revelations by South African Police Service Brigadier Bongani Gininda. Gininda revealed that two of the accused standing on trial for his murder confessed that the killing was a hit and not a robbery gone wrong.

Senzo Meyiwa killing was a hit: Gininda

Five men are accused of killing Sezo Meyiwsa in 2014 at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and TV personality Kelly Khumalo. The trial resumed this week on 22 January after it adjourned late last year. According to Eyewitness News, Gininda read an affidavit, and in the affidavit, it was revealed that five suspects were part of the planning and killing of Senzo Meyiwa. This contrasts with the initial view that Senzo Meyiwa was killed as a result of a robbery which went wrong.

Netizens debate over the revelation

Netizens commented on @Chriseldalewis's tweet on X, formerly Twitter, and discussed their views on what transpired at court.

u.Khvnyii said:

"Hell hath no fury as a woman scorned. The spotlight might move to the wife."

Proudly012 remarked that Gerrie Nel was aware of the contents of the affidavit.

"Gerrie Nel must have been furnished with this affidavit because he said the same thing."

Dantino Sandiago:

"This case won't be solved."

Adv Sifundo Mbambo added:

"A circus in unfolding. There are no consequent es for perjury in South Africa."

Tsebiso:

"Everyone knew it was a hit. What we want to know is who ordered the hit."

Senzo Meyiwa, accused, given a 10-year sentence for a separate case

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Muzi Sibiya, one of the suspects accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, has been given a 10-year sentence for a separate case.

Sibiya was convicted of drug dealing and possession of illegal ammunition charge. He was acquitted of the drug charge, but the possession of unlawful ammunition charge remained.

Netizens were happy at the ruling and prayed that he remained imprisoned forever.

Source: Briefly News