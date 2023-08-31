A ballistics expert in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has given more damning evidence

It has been revealed that the gun used to kill Meyiwa matches one found on accused Mthobisi Mncube during his 2015 arrest

South Africans are pleased that after nine years of waiting for justice, the Meyiwa's murder case is making progress

PRETORIA - A ballistics expert took the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, connecting the gun that killed the celebrated goalkeeper to one of the accused.

The gun found on Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Mthobisi Prince Mncube has been linked to the soccer star's killing. Image: Lefty Shivambu & Douglas Sacha

Lieutenant Colonel Christian Magena told the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday, 30 August, that the gun that fired the fatal shot was the same one found on the accused, Mthobisi Prince Mncube.

The firearm was discovered when Mncube was arrested for an unrelated matter in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in 2015, a year after Meyiwa was gunned down, TimesLIVE reported.

Test links Senzo Meyiwa murder accused to gun

Magena said the link was made after examining a bullet recovered from Kelly Khumalo's mom's kitchen counter and test bullets fired from Mncube's gun, Mail & Guardian reported.

The ballistics expert explained how the connection was made using a chart showing how the striation marks on the groove from the crime scene and test bullets matched. Eight different tests were conducted.

Ballistic expert's evidence praised

Below are some comments:

Tshayizandla OSindisiweyo Sigege praised:

"Nine years later, we are getting somewhere."

Lesia Ramatema said:

"Let's focus on facts found in possession of someone. the negligence alone doesn't exonerate him. We suffer from conspiracies."

Nothemba Majenge slammed:

"But people were always defending these moegoes."

MJ Hozanimadoda Qhali asked:

"Now, who pulled the trigger that killed Senzo Meyiwa?"

Kenneth Molefe added:

"If you have established that the same weapon has a name attached to it, then you have your trigger-happy boy. Case closed."

Lloyd Mushwana commented:

"Courts work with evidence before it, not rumours. No amount of speculation would persuade the court otherwise if there's no burden of proof."

Autopsy report eliminates Kelly And Zandie Khumalo as trigger person

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial is undergoing at the Pretoria High Court, with pathologist Dr Johannes Steenkamp taking the stand.

According to The South African, an autopsy report read by Steenkamp in court on Wednesday, 30 August, indicates that Senzo Meyiwa was shot by someone taller than him.

He also debunked claims made by a previous witness who claimed that Senzo was shot from the back.

