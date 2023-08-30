After 50-plus years of family rule, the Gabonese military has seized control of the West African country

The military intervened due to alleged election discrepancies, ending the regime and prompting jubilation in the streets

President Ondimba, who is under house arrest, made a desperate plea for international assistance in a viral video.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

LIBREVILLE - After being ruled by the same family for over 50 years, scores of Gabonese citizens have filled the streets celebrating the military coup.

The Gabonese military has seized control through a coup and placed President Ali Bongo Ondimba under house arrest. Image: @LarryMadowo/Twitter & AFP/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Upon hearing that President Ali Bongo Ondimba had been re-elected for another term, the Gabonese military sprung into action and seized power on Wednesday morning, 30 August.

A group of military officers appeared on TV announcing that they were ending the current regime and scrapping the official election results, The Citizen reported.

An officer said the election did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

People were seen dancing and celebrating in the streets of the capital, Libreville, with some shouting "Liberated!" while waving the Gabon flag.

Gabonese president pleads for help

Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba made an impassioned plea for help after the military placed him under house arrest.

A desperate video has been circulating on social media showing a concerned Ondimba begging his friends worldwide to come to his aid.

President Ondimba pleaded:

"The people here have arrested me and my family. My son is somewhere, my wife is in another place."

Ondimba added:

"I don't know what's going on."

Gabon president's pleas ridiculed

Below are some comments:

@bozgabi said:

"Africa Must Rise."

@maverickhills commented:

"I only make noise for Jesus..."

@dinotinto1 added:

"I am writing down the names of noise makers..."

@PeterKamondeN cautioned:

"It's tough... the price of mismanaging a country may be very unfriendly, if not brutal."

@fredrickmaina95 remarked:

"This guy has made the people of Gabon poor. We are not sorry for him."

Expert issues dire warning about post-election violence in Zimbabwe

In another story, Briefly News reported that according to Dr Tinashe Sithole, a political analyst and researcher, the possibility of violence occurring in Zimbabwe after the election outcomes cannot be dismissed.

The official announcement from the country's electoral commission declared the re-election of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, these results have been rejected by opposition parties, who claim that the elections were manipulated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News