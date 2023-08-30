One of the men involved in the Maselspoort Resort attack was found guilty of attempted murder

Jakobus Klassen was handed a two-year sentence or R20 000 fine for the racially motivated attack on a teenage boy

South Africans are not pleased with the sentence, claiming the punishment does not fit the crime

BLOEMFONTEIN - The second man accused of attacking teenage boys at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Jakobus Klaasen was found guilty of attempted murder for the Maselspoort Resort attack. Image: @Tumii_Frost/Twitter & Yellow Dog Productions/Getty Images

Jakobus Klassen was caught on camera assaulting, pushing and even choking the teens for swimming in a pool he and his co-accused claimed was reserved for white people, News24 reported.

The racially motivated attack happened on Christmas Day in 2022 and sparked outrage after the footage spread like wildfire on social media.

Free State man sentenced to 2 years or R20k fine

South Africa's outrage has been renewed by the sentence the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court handed Klaasen, which many view as too lenient.

Klaasen can choose between two years of prison time or a R20 000 fine. The NPA's Phaladi Shuping added that the man was also sentenced to another five years, which was wholly suspended, EWN reported.

Klaasen will also have to serve 36 months of correctional supervision after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

Maselspoort resort attack sentence causes outrage

Below are some comments

Anne Vilensky criticised:

"Ag, SA sentencing rules are pathetic! R20K fine for attempted murder of a child. Unbelievable."

Chin Tsong added:

"The sad part is that they are going to be given an option of a fine because they can afford to pay and walk free."

Victor Khoza complained:

"Five years suspended, paid 20 geez. Goes home under correctional supervision, and racism comfortably continues."

Bro Sammy questioned:

"What was he trying to do by choking that boy with his hands?"

@Mzwayy asked:

"So if you have money, you pay your way out?"

@Misantroop99 added:

"I'm not going to comment on the merits of the case, but a suspended sentence / R20k fine for attempted murder is ridiculous."

Maselspoort resort attack accused slapped with R4k fine

