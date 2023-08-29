Recently recalled EFF Member of Parliament Vusi Khoza has taken his axing on the chin

Khoza said that he had no hard feelings or objections about the EFFs decision

210 public representatives were recalled for failing to organise or pay for transport to the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebration

The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) mass axing of its public representatives (PR) is water off fired MP Vusi Khoza's back.

Axed EFF MP Vusi Khoza said he has no objection to being recalled from his government position. Image: Darren Stewart & Luca Sola

Source: Getty Images

The Red Berets decided to discipline 210 PRs who failed to secure transport to the EFF 10th-anniversary by recalling them from their government positions.

Khoza claimed that he wasn't bothered that the move had essentially cut his salary, claiming that he had no objections to the decision, TimesLIVE reported.

Khoza said he was deployed to serve the EFF and fell short of fulfilling his mandate.

Khoza insisted:

"When you have not lived up to the expectations of the organisation, you can expect to be recalled.”

EFF MP fails to deliver transport mandate

The EFF tasked Khoza with organising 20 buses to transport supporters from KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg. Despite the MP's best efforts, he couldn't even secure one bus, which cost approximately R40 000.

Khoza claimed that some people had promised to help fund the transport but the offers fell through at the last minute.

Recalled EFF PRs encouraged to stay in party

Speaking on the mass recall, EFF leader Julius Malema said while the PRs were stripped of their roles, there was still a place for them in the party.

Malema added that staying in the organisation was part of the recalled representatives' rehabilitation, EWN reported.

In Khoza's case, the soon-to-be former parliamentarian revealed he will remain in the party.

Mzansi divided by EFF MP's remarks

Below are some comments:

@RamafaloMoses said:

"He is lying, losing a lucrative salary unexpectedly is not child's play. Wait for him to get a new political home."

Syabonga Blangwe praised:

"A disciplined soldier accepts his marching orders from his commander and chin up."

Moses Nemisioni questioned:

"R40 000 × 20 buses a return = R800 000 close to R1 million. Where could he raise such money in that short period of time? Is this how they govern?"

Musa Qedaksemnandi Magwaza added:

"Hiring 20 buses with his own money was too much."

Mkuseli Dibela claimed:

"Dictator of EFF gonna remove him soon."

Vusimuzi King commented:

"In EFF, we are not forced to be members. If you are willing to work for the party, you must work hard for the people of South Africa."

Julius Malema confident EFF will win 2024 elections

Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema got South Africans talking after expressing his confidence that the EFF will govern after the 2024 elections.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, 27 August, Malema said he would not accept anything but an outright victory in the much-anticipated polls.

The EFF leader's expectations are a bit of a tall order. While the party has grown in number and popularity since it was established 10 years ago, a 50% haul in the polls is a great leap from the 10.80% the Red Berets garnered in the 2019 elections.

