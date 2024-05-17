A young woman hilariously showed off the failed item she purchased from the local store, Mr Price

The lady unfortunately shared on TikTok that the dress's one sleeve was longer than the other

People in the comment section shared that the woman was not the only person who had a bad experience with the store

A young lady did not get what she bought at Mr Price. Images: @punky.sanele / TikTok, Georgii Boronin / Getty Images

A young woman discovered the hard way when she bought a dress she saw at Mr Price.

The local store is known to cater for the youth. However, its prime customers are not always getting quality garments presented to them. This unfortunate experience happened to a young lady who shared her story in a short TikTok video.

Using the handle @punky.sanele on the social media platform, the TikTokker shared a screenshot of the Oakridge Formal column dress she saw at the store. The video then cuts to @punky.sanele wearing the dress.

However, instead of the dress being a perfect fit, the unfortunate customer shared that one of the sleeves was longer.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Netizens share similar stories

@punky.sanele was not the only one who had a bad experience with Mr Price. In her comment section, other TikTokkers shared stories of their failed purchases.

@ngikhetheyena shared their disappointing story:

"I bought a pair of pants at Mr Price for work. I took off the tag for the wash only to find out one leg was deformed."

@oohdreephokela also shared their dress mishap:

"I bought a dress, and it was torn. I returned it for another, and it was also torn."

@iebogang.dithate shared a word of advice:

"Lesson learnt with Mr Price's clothes. Always fit them at the store."

@punky.sanele responded to the comment, saying:

"I honestly regret not fitting it because I had all the time to do so."

