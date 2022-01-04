The Estate 2 on S3 Teasers for January 2022: Will Muzi come clean?

Muzi wins the court case, but the Phakathwayo household is in shambles. His efforts to do damage control do not seem to work because of Dumisani, who is determined to see his ruin if he does not come clean. Discover how the drama unfolds in January 2022 episodes from the following The Estate 2 on S3 teasers.

The Estate 2 airs on SABC3 from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m.

Papa M takes advantage of Tessa’s vulnerability in his plan against Martin. Elsewhere, Lwandle’s mission to expose Muzi ends in tragedy while Mmakoena’s faces an uncertain future following the Castro scandal.

The Estate 2 on S3 teasers for January 2022

The Estate on SABC3 focuses on the ever-growing troubles and tension between the Echelon Estate and the neighbouring Thembalethu township. At the heart of the insecurity are families that strive to establish their status while dealing with social issues that continue to ravage modern South Africa. Here are all the teasers on the drama to expect in The Estate 2 on S3 January episodes.

The Estate TV show revolves around the residents of Echelon Estate and Thembalethu township.

3rd January 2022, Monday: Episode 41/196

A victorious Dumisani gets to see Castro’s evil side while Gigi and Lwandle have an argument. Tessa discloses the secret that Amogelang has been trying to keep to Papa M.

4th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 42/197

Muzi tries to cover his tracks to ensure he is not discovered, while Sindi and Dumisani fail to agree regarding the protest. Papa M clarifies his intentions with Tessa.

5th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 43/198

Gigi experiences the fury of her father, Pastor Thethani, while Dumisani realizes that Muzi has an advantage. Elsewhere, Precious instils the fear of God into Tessa.

6th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 44/199

Gigi showcases her new lifestyle on socials. Tessa seeks answers from the girls regarding Papa M while Dumisani receives heartbreaking news in court.

7th January 2022, Friday: Episode 45/200

Muzi does all he can to ensure he remains on top. Elsewhere, Lesiba’s vehicle goes missing while Tessa is sidelined at the compound.

Muzi wins the court case in the upcoming episodes.

10th January 2022, Monday: Episode 46/201

Muzi is victorious in court but still feels empty without his loved ones around. Mmakoena accosts Castro for playing with Lesiba’s feelings. Later, Castro brings reporters to Papa M’s household.

11th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 47/202

Papa M exposes Martin’s dark past secret that he has been trying to hide while Muzi and Mmakoena have a huge fight. Castro does something that benefits Hloni and Mmakoena.

12th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 48/203

Papa M decides to use Tessa in his fight against Martin while Lesiba is embarrassed after details of the affair hit the tabloids. Meanwhile, Muzi holds Castro accountable for Mmakoena’s decision to quit her position.

13th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 49/204

The authorities handcuff Martin while Lesiba about his future at Sakhizwe. Muzi is doing all he can to regain Lwandle’s support.

14th January 2022, Friday: Episode 50/205

Castro censures Martin on live television while Mmakeona is not sure what the future holds after the scandal involving Castro. Elsewhere, Lwandle goes to Phakathwayo home to locate Shadrack’s watch.

Papa M takes advantage of Tessa's vulnerability in his plot against Martin in January episodes.

17th January 2022, Monday: Episode 51/206

Lwandle mission to ensure Muzi’s deeds are known results in an unexpected disaster. Meanwhile, Lesiba discovers why Tessa decided to flee.

18th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 52/207

Siya and Muzi attempt to contain the damaging situation as people continue to hate on the Phakathwayo family. Elsewhere, Martin ignores the advice given by his attorney.

19th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 53/208

Sindi and Dumisani’s marriage is further damaged by Lwandle’s accident. Castro realizes he can gain political advantage from the current situation.

20th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 54/209

Martin’s medical license is negatively affected by the ongoing legal troubles. Castro and Lesiba make a weird truce, while Tessa receives a present from Papa M.

21st January 2022, Friday: Episode 55/210

Muzi has no choice but to expose the truth after Lwandle’s mental condition worsens. Meanwhile, Papa M capitalizes on Tessa’s susceptibility while Dumisani is at the forefront of a rebellion meant to bring down the Phakathwayo household.

Lwandle's plan to expose Muzi ends in unexpected tragedy in upcoming episodes of The Estate on SABC3.

24th January 2022, Monday: Episode 56/211

Mmatshepo takes Lwandle’s side when the church ladies tear her down while Tessa is confused about the affection shown by Papa M. Dumisani gets someone who might be helpful in the land-claim case.

25th January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 57/212

Lwandle goes against Muzi instructions of not seeing Rethabile. Amogelang rescues Tessa while Muzi destroys Gigi.

26th January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 58/213

A displeased Dumisani threatens to call for mob justice if Muzi fails to reveal the truth. Elsewhere, Leah is doing everything she can to ensure Tess is rescued.

27th January 2022, Thursday: Episode 59/214

Gigi’s hopelessness results in deadly threats while Sindi flirts with her past experiences. Meanwhile, Leah causes annoyance at the compound gate.

28th January 2022, Friday: Episode 60/215

Dumisani is not pleased when Sindi says she wants to return home. Lesiba gets distressing information while Tessa reveals incriminating details about Leah to Chantelle.

31st January 2022, Monday: Episode 61/216

Dumisani seems to have a chance to win the case when new evidence emerges. Rethabile has an unusual request for Lwandle while Leah and Tessa try to look for a way out of the cult.

Mmakoena's faces an uncertain future following the Castro scandal.

What happens to The Estate 2 on S3 cast?

The Echelon Estate and Thembalethu community are full of activity in January episodes as legal battles threaten to ruin families. How do the characters handle the unending skirmishes that seem to have taken over their reason for existence?

Dumisani

He finds out that Muzi has an advantage against him, and the news he gets from the court is not what he had expected. However, he is not ready to give up and inspires a rebellion against the Phakathwayos. His marriage with Sindi is also not in a good place, and the situation worsens after Lwandle’s accident.

Muzi

He does all he can to cover his tracks and eventually wins in court. He later has a huge disagreement with Mmakoena and blames Castro when she quits her job. Muzi tries to do damage control amid the growing hatred against the Phakathwayo household. Later, he is forced to expose the truth when Lwandle’s mental condition worsens.

Papa M

He makes his intentions clear with Tessa but also sees an opportunity to capitalize on her vulnerability. He sends her gifts and intends to use her in his plot against Martin.

Your January evening entertainment will not have a dull moment, as revealed by the above The Estate 2 on S3 teasers. Catch the local show on SABC3 every Monday to Friday at 7.00 p.m.

