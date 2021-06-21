The Dikana household is yet to find peace as they are hit with problem after problem. Elsewhere, Lindiwe is determined to fix her home despite facing objections from Zweli. Below are The River 2 on Mzansi Magic teasers for more on how the drama unfolds.

Lindani is forced to face the consequences of his decisions. Will he learn his lesson? Elsewhere, Dambisa’s web of lies starts to catch up with her while Paulina is encouraged by Beauty to fight for what she wants.

The River 2 teasers for July 2021

What should you expect in July episodes of The River season 2 on Mzansi Magic? Read these teasers to find out.

Thursday, 1st July 2021 (Episode 199 – Jane Doe)

The Dikana children may land in trouble for failing to cover all the tracks. Meanwhile, Paulina’s new fiancé has several shortcomings that may hinder their love from budding, and she finds it hard to overlook them.

Friday, 2nd July 2021 (Episode 200 – Highly classified)

Cobra has not given up on his mission to bring down Thulani while Zolani manages to evade the pursuing authorities.

Monday, 5th July 2021 (Episode 201 – Where are you?)

More temptations come in Paulina’s way. Will she be able to resist them? Meanwhile, Zolani, Mbali and Andile do everything in their power to ensure their shared secret is not exposed.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 (Episode 202 – It’s only the beginning)

The Dikana children find out that their problems are yet to disappear. Elsewhere, Cobra works on a plan to make Paulina come back to him.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 (Episode 203 – In my house)

Zolani’s efforts to rescue Andile and Mbali are frustrated by Mavusana’s move. Lindani accosts Paulina for lying.

Thursday, 8th July 2021 (Episode 204 – Take the fall)

Lindiwe will do anything to defend one of her own. Thulani makes peace with Cobra, but he does not know that his employees have sinister plans against him.

Friday, 9th July 2021 (Episode 205 – Depths of despair)

Lindiwe meets the man that started problems in her family. Meanwhile, the Dikana household gets heart-rending information.

Monday, 12th July 2021 (Episode 206 – Come back home)

Lindiwe is determined to make things right in her home even though Zweli is not supportive. Beauty advises Paulina to fight for what she wants.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 (Episode 207 – Who walks into a wall?)

Thulani disgraces Cobra while an uninvited visitor arrives at the Dikana household with a big business proposal.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 (Episode 208 – The woman of the house)

Dambisa is not ready to take no for an answer while Paulina is on a journey to restitution.

Thursday, 15th July 2021 (Episode 209 – A big somebody)

Paulina receives surprising news from the men in her life. Meanwhile, Zweli and Lindiwe are at war because of Dambisa’s dramatics.

Friday, 16th July 2021 (Episode 210 – In the name of love)

Dambisa opens up to Flora regarding the difficult situation she is going through while things do not unfold as expected at Paulina’s party.

Monday, 19th July 2021 (Episode 211 – Capital secrets)

Dambisa’s end might be near as her lies start to come to light. Elsewhere, Lindani has worries about an old fiancé suspecting his new victory.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 (Episode 212 – The new woman)

Paulina gets a clear picture regarding the new love interest in Lindani’s life while Dambisa puts more effort into her plans.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 (Episode 213 - Diversifying)

Lindani finds himself in a predicament regarding the best lover of his life and the love of his life. Elsewhere, the Dikanas are facing a big problem.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 (Episode 214 – Love’s heavy burden)

Problems at the Dikana household are far from over, while Tumi wants her relationship with Lindani to work as it used to.

Friday, 23rd July 2021 (Episode 215 – It’s a movie)

Dambisa is about to unleash her extraordinary plan while Lindani finds it hard to control his relationships with the ladies in his life.

Monday, 26th July 2021 (Episode 216 – Mind your own business!)

Lindani cannot escape the outcome of his actions. Elsewhere, Lindiwe does everything in her power to expose Dambisa’s lies.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 (Episode 217 – No peace)

Lindani unsuccessfully tries to settle the differences between the two acquaintances.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 (Episode 218 – Betrayal and heartbreaks)

Beauty is left heartbroken after the dramatic outcome of the love triangle, while Dambisa and Lindiwe are still after one another.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 (Episode 219 – One crucial call)

Lindiwe works on a plan that will bring down an old foe. Meanwhile, Refilwe is in confusion by the relations of two of their most famous inhabitants.

Friday, 30th July 2021 (Episode 220 – Chhose Maz’khethele)

Lindiwe seems to be winning as she finally gets the chance to exclude Dambisa. Tumi makes up her mind to ignore a stubborn Beauty and focus on peace.

What happens to The River 2 on Mzansi Magic cast?

The River remains one of Gwydion Beynon and Phathu Makwarela’s most loved creations. Remarkable creativity coupled with a pool of talented actors and actresses continues to make it one of the most-watched local shows across Mzansi households. Here is a summary of what happens to some of the characters in The River 2 July episodes.

Lindani

His love life gets complicated as he gets caught between the love of his life and the best lover of his life. Tumi wants him to make their relationship work again. How will he deal with the predicament he brought upon himself?

Paulina

She finds it difficult to overlook the shortcomings of the new love in her life. Cobra works on a plan to win her back while Beauty encourages her to fight for what she wants. What will be her decision?

Are you eager to see how the drama unfolds in July after reading the above The River 2 on Mzansi Magic teasers? The telenovela airs on Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m.

