Isono Teasers for July 2021: Will Makwande keep Mary’s secret?

Mother Mary’s HOG is filled with activity this July. Gabriel’s search for solace is compromised when he loses his childhood love and is also left to care for Gombwa, who suffers from a mysterious disease. How will he juggle through the situation? Below are Isono teasers for more.

Isono is BET Africa’s first original drama that revolves around the life of Gabriel, a heroic son from a dysfunctional family. In his quest to have a better life, he has to deal with Mother Mary, a selfish and evil matriarch. Mary pretends to do good for society by helping delinquent kids at House of Grace but secretly carries out criminal activities with the organization.

Isono teasers for July 2021

There is a lot to expect this July from your favourite BET telenovela. For how long will Gabriel continue working for Mary and protecting her dirty secrets? Here is what is coming up on Isono the month.

Thursday, 1st July 2021 (Episode 160 – Second chances)

Gabriel’s actions are likely to cause trouble at HOG. Esther finds it hard to take control of her career, while Fentse unearths specific answers regarding her past.

Monday, 5th July 2021 (Episode 161 – Missing children)

There is a disagreement between Esther and Mary while Rubin witnesses the whole fiasco. Elsewhere, Gabriel ensures the security of Gombwa and his household from puzzling pursuers while Siviwe’s relationship angers Makwande.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 (Episode 162 – Slow poison)

Zakwe, Esther, Abednego, and Rubin fail to agree on one thing while at CasaNova. On the other hand, Gombwa falls ill with an unexplainable disease, and Gabriel has to take care of him.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 (Episode 163 – Grains of truth)

The association between Gombwa and Gabriel is getting more serious while Mary contacts AB to pass information regarding a critical meeting. Elsewhere, Makwande sets up a trap while Fentse comes across crucial information regarding Mary.

Thursday, 8th July 2021 (Episode 164 – Burning secrets)

Esther is working to ensure Casanova opens again, but her mission will hinder whatever Abednego is planning. Meanwhile, at HOG, Fentse is determined to bring an end to the search for her mother.

Monday, 12th July 2021 (Episode 165 – Truth or dare)

Gabriel does all he can to ensure Makwande does not disclose Mary’s secret while Umpas and Phindile gather information regarding Fentse’s past. Mary discovers that Rubin is yet to leave.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 (Episode 166 – Men of mystery)

Abednego makes up his mind to pursue another path. Elsewhere, Gabriel struggles to deal with the loss of his childhood love while trying to tackle the issues of Makwande and Gombwa. Phindile and Umpas’s private investigation leads them to certain information regarding Fentse’s mysterious family situation.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 (Episode 167 – Family ties)

Rubin is busy causing problems for Esther when a mysterious man comes to town seeking her whereabouts. Gabriel finds the person who can heal Gombwa’s mysterious illness. Elsewhere, Fentse gets back to her family, which leaves her with an impossible choice.

Thursday, 15th July 2021 (Episode 168 – Song and dance)

Mary finds out that Rubin is working at the club that belongs to Esther, while Zakwe hears the music written by Lesedi about him. Meanwhile, Umpas throws away his fear and asks his crush to the matric dance.

Monday, 19th July 2021 (Episode 169 – Who is your daddy?)

Mary leaves Gabriel with the responsibility of looking after Rubin. Meanwhile, Elliot makes up his mind to make an introduction to his daughter while Zakwe receives a job offer from Maradona.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 (Episode 170 – Too many dads)

Mary gets an invitation to attend Esther’s big club opening, unaware that both fathers will be present.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 (Episode 171 – All the Word’s is a stage)

Elliot and Mary meet again after being apart for more than 20 years. Elsewhere, Zakwe is ready to do anything make Lesedi accompany him to the dance.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 (Episode 172 – Hopelessly hopeful)

Esther is doing well, but a painful truth overshadows the victory. Elsewhere, Phindile had hoped to have the best matric dance, but the unexpected happens while Mary seeks assistance from an unlikely person.

Monday, 26th July 2021 (Episode 173 – Come to daddy)

Zakwe is slowly disappearing into Maradona’s world. Meanwhile, Phindile trends on social media as a needy orphan after getting assistance from Millicent.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 (Episode 174 – Safe passage)

Mary and Elliot are about to get to Rubin, but Sarah makes a deal with him after realizing that Rubin has intentions of telling the authorities the whole truth. Elsewhere, Zakwa is filled with guilt about their robbery last night after learning about its consequences.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 (Episode 175 – How many secrets are there?)

Gabriel discloses a particular secret to Esther, prompting Mary to come up with a narrative for Esther. On the other hand, Phindile feels pressured by the upcoming dance as she tries to get the perfect dress. Maradona is working on a plan that will ruin Noluthando.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 (Episode 176 – Under pressure)

Siviwe and Mary disagree regarding her past while Sarah goes to see Gazati. Elsewhere, Zakwe is ready to assist Maradona on his final plan to steal from Noluthando.

What happens to Isono characters?

Isono’s theme, everything that happens in secret shall come to light, continues to manifest in the show’s characters. Here is a recap of what to expect in Isono July episodes.

Gabriel

His search for solace is far from over. He is tasked with caring for Gombwa, who falls ill with a mysterious illness. In addition, he has to ensure that Makwande does not disclose Mary’s secret while also struggling to accept the loss of his childhood love.

Fentse

She learns certain truths about her past and later unearths critical information on Mary. She is determined to find her mother while Phindile and Umpas discover some details regarding her mysterious family situation. She later manages to reunite with her family.

You should expect to witness the unexpected this July, as revealed by the above Isono teasers. The show airs on BET from Mondays to Thursdays at 9.30 p.m. In case you miss an episode, you can catch up on its repeat from Tuesdays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m. or watch the omnibus on Saturdays from 9.30 a.m.

