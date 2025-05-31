One of Olorato Mongale's family members spoke out after the Bloemfontein, Free State woman was killed

Mongale's body was found in Lombadry West, Johannesburg, on 25 May 2025, after going on a date with a man she met in Bloemfontein, Free State

Her cousin said her death left a void in the family, and the police for apprehending the suspects

Olorato Mongale's cousin said the family is not happy that a suspect was killed.

Source: Twitter

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — One of Olerato Mongale's cousins spoke up about the impact her death has had on the family. Mongale's body was found on 25 May 2025 in Lombardy West, Johannesburg, after going on a date with a man she met at a mall in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Olorato's cousin speaks up

105Online Newz posted a video of her cousin on its @105OnlineC X account. He said that the family received information that members of the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed one of the suspects.

The relative said that the family was not expecting the outcome of one of the suspects being shot and killed in a shootout. He said the family would have liked to see the man who took the family's heart.

"We would have liked for him to have his day in court. We wanted to see who this guy is and look him in the eyes and see what was going on. We were probably not going to get the answers we were looking for, and that's okay, but we would have gotten some answers," he said.

What happened to Olorato?

Olorato reportedly went on a date wth one of the main suspects after they met at a mall in Bloemfontein, Free State. Her body was found hours later in Lombardy West, Johannesburg.

The police got into a shootout with one of the suspects, and he was fatally wounded. More suspects were arrested. The police also uncovered that Mongale was a victim of a syndicate that kidnapped and robbed women after meeting them at malls.

Olorato Mongale was a victim of a syndicate.

What you need to know about the Olorato case

SAPS arrests more suspects

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police arrested more suspects involved in the case of Olorato's murder. The arrests came after one of the suspects was shot and killed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The police also launched a manhunt for two more suspects after another suspect handed himself over to the police. South Africans celebrated the arrests.

