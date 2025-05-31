The South African Police Service arrested more suspects involved in the murder of Olorato Mongale

Mongale was shot dead after she went on a date with the alleged killer, and her body was dumped at Lombardy West, Johannesburg

The arrests come after the police shot and killed one of the suspects who shot at them on 30 May 2025

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested more suspects in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale, who was found dead on 25 May 2025. The police also fatally shot and killed one of the suspects.

SAPS makes more arrests

According to SABC News, the police have made more arrests and detained an undisclosed number of suspects in KwaZulu-Natal. The police also launched a manhunt to search for more suspects. They are believed to be in hiding in KwaZulu-Natal.

The police also shot and killed one of the suspects, Philangenkosi Makhanya, who was hiding at a residential complex in Amanzimtoti. When the police announced their presence, he opened fire and was shot and killed. His parents were also arrested as the police discovered that the car he used belonged to his father.

What happened to Olorato Mongale?

Olorato's body was discovered in Lombardy West, Johannesburg. She had gone on a date with a man she met at a mall in Bloemfontein, Free State before she was killed hours after the date.

One of the suspects handed himself over to the police in KwaMashu after the police killed Makhanya. The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, confirmed that the second suspect handed himself over. He added that one of the suspects may have skipped the country.

What did South African say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page applauded the police's efforts in apprehending the police.

Banele Dlamini said:

"The owner of the house's story doesn't correlate. He could be the mastermind."

Micky Moss said:

"Now the suspect who handed himself over is the song leader. Good job, police."

Rosheen Mwanenga said:

"Olorato was a true journalist! Even in death, she is uncovering a whole syndicate."

Tary Tee Kay said:

"This was more than a date. It was a trap. She paid for someone's sins."

Ismail Kiwa said:

"She must not rest until all of them are accountable."

Siyabonga Majola said:

"This is definitely a syndicate and Olorato is about to expose it."

Faith Smith said:

"This warrior's blood is crying out. She is speaking and fighting on her own behalf. Her death will not be in vain."

Police confirm syndicate involved in Olorato's death

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police said that Mongale was a victim of a syndicate that targeted women at malls. This was after Mongale was killed and her body was dumped in Johannesburg.

The police's national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said they are investigating a syndicate. The syndicate plans to rob and kidnap the women who agree to go on dates with them.

