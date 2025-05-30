Police officers in KwaZulu-Natal shot dead three suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers in two shootouts

Police responded to a tip-off and traced two men to Marianhill, and also located another suspect in Inanda

Officers recovered a gun that was stolen from a guard during a previous heist that was committed in Richmond

Police engaged in shootouts with criminals at both Marianhill and Inanda. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The South African Police Service in the province were out in full force on 29 May 2025, ending the crime sprees of three cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police shot dead three CIT suspects in two separate shootouts in Marianhill and Inanda. A weapon taken from a guard at another CIT heist in the province was also recovered at one of the scenes.

Police also killed one of the men believed to be responsible for the murder of Olorato Mongale, the Gauteng woman who was murdered after going on a date.

Gang members in Marianhill killed

Police first descended on a location in the Marianhill area of the province, after receiving a tip-off about gang members hiding out there.

During their search, a shootout broke out between the members of the gang and the police. Two men were shot dead after they first opened fire on police.

A total of three suspected CIT robbers were killed in one night by KZN police. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Suspected CIT robber shot dead in Inanda

Police also shot dead a third suspected CIT robber, after tracing him to Inanda. The suspect reportedly resisted arrest and shot at police, who then retaliated.

The suspect is believed to be part of a gang that is involved in multiple robberies around the province. Police were able to recover a gun that was taken from a guard during a previous heist in Richmond. One bystander was killed in the Richmond heist, which happened on Wednesday, 28 May.

Six others were injured in that heist as the CIT robbers left behind a trail of destruction, shooting at anyone and anything as they fled the scene.

Other CIT stories you need to know about

Two most-wanted suspects were shot dead

Briefly News also reported that two most-wanted CIT suspects were killed during a shootout with police in Gauteng.

The suspects were linked to a robbery in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, earlier in May 2025, where a security officer was killed.

South Africans applauded the joint operation between members of the police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News