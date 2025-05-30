3 Suspected CIT Robbers Shot Dead by KZN Police, Men Killed in Marianhill and Inanda Shootouts
- Police officers in KwaZulu-Natal shot dead three suspected cash-in-transit heist robbers in two shootouts
- Police responded to a tip-off and traced two men to Marianhill, and also located another suspect in Inanda
- Officers recovered a gun that was stolen from a guard during a previous heist that was committed in Richmond
KWAZULU-NATAL – The South African Police Service in the province were out in full force on 29 May 2025, ending the crime sprees of three cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects.
KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police shot dead three CIT suspects in two separate shootouts in Marianhill and Inanda. A weapon taken from a guard at another CIT heist in the province was also recovered at one of the scenes.
Police also killed one of the men believed to be responsible for the murder of Olorato Mongale, the Gauteng woman who was murdered after going on a date.
Gang members in Marianhill killed
Police first descended on a location in the Marianhill area of the province, after receiving a tip-off about gang members hiding out there.
During their search, a shootout broke out between the members of the gang and the police. Two men were shot dead after they first opened fire on police.
Suspected CIT robber shot dead in Inanda
Police also shot dead a third suspected CIT robber, after tracing him to Inanda. The suspect reportedly resisted arrest and shot at police, who then retaliated.
The suspect is believed to be part of a gang that is involved in multiple robberies around the province. Police were able to recover a gun that was taken from a guard during a previous heist in Richmond. One bystander was killed in the Richmond heist, which happened on Wednesday, 28 May.
Six others were injured in that heist as the CIT robbers left behind a trail of destruction, shooting at anyone and anything as they fled the scene.
Two most-wanted suspects were shot dead
Briefly News also reported that two most-wanted CIT suspects were killed during a shootout with police in Gauteng.
The suspects were linked to a robbery in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, earlier in May 2025, where a security officer was killed.
South Africans applauded the joint operation between members of the police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
