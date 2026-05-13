The latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu has social media buzzing after Musa Mseleku dropped a bombshell about his marriage to his second wife, Nokukhanya "MaYeni"

As fans painfully count down to the show's very last episode, they were left with more questions than answers after the famous polygamist revealed that MaYeni was the rightful matriarch of the Mseleku household, but apparent family conflicts got in the way of him marrying her

Fans took to their timelines to discuss the latest revelations, now armed with context on where some of the animosity within the family comes from

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Musa Mseleku shed light on who the rightful Mseleku matriarch is. Images: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Uthando Nesthembu delivered another plot twist in the latest episode that sent shockwaves across social media.

On 13 May 2026, during an hour-long episode of the beloved reality show, patriarch Musa Mseleku paid a visit to his second wife, Nokukhanya "MaYeni"'s home, where he spent time with her sibling, who did not hold back on their questions about his polygamous lifestyle.

During the sit-down, one of MaYeni’s siblings called out Mseleku for "not doing right" by their sister. However, the polygamist stood his ground, insisting he did everything in his power to honour her despite the massive hurdles in his way.

Mseleku went on to explain that MaYeni was the rightful matriarch of his home, as he had intended to pay for her lobola and make things official; however, he revealed that her father was against their union.

"That was when my dad said, 'Over my dead body,'" said MaYeni's sister.

According to Musa, his late mother wanted MaYeni as her daughter-in-law, saying, "She was the one," and even offered to help the polygamist gather money for her bride price. However, after being rejected by Mr Yeni, Musa was forced to change his plans completely, eventually marrying Busisiwe "MaCele" first; a decision that altered the entire hierarchy of the Mseleku household forever.

Musa Mseleku revealed that Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku was the rightful matriarch, but her father had initially rejected their union. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star went on to highlight that as his mother's health deteriorated, MaYeni was the one taking care of her as an unofficial daughter-in-law. Musa revealed that his mother would later pen a letter to Mr Yeni, pleading with him to accept her son's wishes to marry his daughter.

"I was surprised that even in her condition, she could still find the strength to fight for me," Musa shared, visibly touched by the memory of his mother’s final efforts to bring MaYeni into the fold as the leading lady.

Fans believe this revelation explains the apparent tension between MaCele and MaYeni. While MaCele holds the official title of first wife, fans now realise that MaYeni was always the "chosen" matriarch in the eyes of Musa’s mother. As the show nears its finale, many viewers now sympathise with MaYeni, seeing her as a woman forced into second place in a home she was originally meant to lead.

Their situation mirrors the drama surrounding their son, Mpumelelo "Sbindi," whose attempt to marry his girlfriend, Tirelo Kale, was famously shut down by her mother. The rejection was rooted in the fact that he was unemployed at the time, with Kale's family insisting the young couple focus on building their careers before committing to marriage.

This forced Sbindi to shift gears, eventually falling in love with and paying lobola for Amahle Gasela, a move that Tirelo noted as a painful betrayal of their original plans. She expressed that he was wrong to marry someone else before her, as being the matriarch was her rightful position.

The final, hour-long episode of Uthando Nesthembu will air on Thursday, 14 May, from 19:30 to 20:30 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).

Musa Mseleku highlighted that his mother encouraged him to marry Nokukhanya "MaYeni." Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Social media weighs in on MaYeni's role in the family

The bombshell sparked vibrant reactions among viewers. Read some of the comments below.

UmashiyaAmahle said:

"But she can’t go around and blame everyone; she must blame her father and leave other people alone."

mmakhumoetsile wrote:

"That is why I believe her anger is not misdirected. This guy has been playing her."

premium_xh called out Busisiwe "MaCele":

"MaYeni doesn't remind us that she was the intended first wife. MaCele is the one constantly bringing that up."

Fans react to old Uthando Nesthembu episode

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku and his family in happier times on Uthando Nesthembu.

Loyal viewers were heartbroken seeing how the family used to get along, with many questioning what could have shifted the mood.

Source: Briefly News