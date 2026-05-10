A throwback video of Musa Mseleku and his family went viral on social media, where they all appeared to be getting along

As more drama within the polygamous structure continues to cause a rift, fans were left wondering where it all went wrong when the Mselekus seemed happy several years prior

While many speculations on the role each family member played in causing tension, others lamented the current situation and how things appear not to be getting any better

An old video of Musa Mseleku and his wives in happier times surfaced online. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

A heartwarming throwback video of Musa Mseleku and his family has gone viral, offering a bittersweet look back at a time when the famous polygamist household appeared perfectly united.

The footage, which shows the polygamist and his first four wives sharing a rare moment of genuine harmony, resurfaced on 9 May 2026 and stands in stark contrast to the explosive drama and public rifts that have recently dominated headlines.

Shot during the debut seasons of Uthando Nes’thembu, the clip shows the Mseleku family enjoying a meal together in what looks like total harmony. It’s a scene filled with genuine warmth, featuring bright smiles and the kind of shared laughter that fans haven't seen in years.

For many followers, the clip is a painful reminder of the family’s happier days, sparking a massive debate online about where exactly that happiness started to fade.

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Footage from the earlier seasons of 'Uthando Nesthembu' surfaced online, showing Musa Mseleku and his wives appearing to be getting along. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

In recent years, the Mselekus have become synonymous with controversy, often drawing polarised views over their evolving dynamic.

With the introduction of wife number five, Samke "MaKhwela," the tone has changed significantly, shifting from a story of polygamous unity to one of deep-seated friction. Her arrival has sparked new drama and left fans wondering if the Mseleku family can survive the friction.

The footage has triggered a wave of sadness among long-time supporters, who are comparing the peaceful era of the family to the current landscape of tension and frequent arguments. While many are busy speculating on the role each family member played in causing the rift, others simply lamented the current situation, noting that things appear to be getting worse.

Watch the Mseleku's video below.

Social media weighs in on the Mselekus' video

Fans of the show lamented the good ol' days when everyone got along. Read some of the comments below.

zeebeez__xo was heartbroken:

"This is actually so sad."

ElsSaidIt wrote:

"They were so happy."

_NombuleloM said:

"It’s so sad to watch. Like, I literally started from season 1 to see what went wrong."

Fans claim Musa Mseleku was the reason there was no peace in his family anymore. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others blamed Musa Mseleku for allegedly ruining the peace within his family

uNomafu_ said:

"A lying man ruins everything."

Ongie_Nokx wrote:

"He brought in number 5 and all hell broke loose."

_Kwano_ claimed:

"He destroyed his family."

MaKhumalo speaks on the reality of being married to Musa Mseleku

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku speaking about the challenges of her marriage to Musa Mseleku.

The reality TV star revealed that more often than not, she is required to dim her light for there to be peace in the household, a statement that raised concern among followers.

Source: Briefly News