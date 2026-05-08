Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku recently opened up about the dynamics of her marriage to Musa Mseleku in a candid interview

The reality TV star explained that it's often difficult to maintain her independence while married to a traditionalist, as he wants things done a certain way and never likes being challenged

Her statements sparked a series of reactions from the online community as fans and peers shared their thoughts on the couple's troubled marriage

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Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku opened up about her marital issues with Musa Mseleku. Images: thobilek, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku has sparked a massive conversation online after opening up about the struggles she faces in her marriage to Musa Mseleku.

Speaking on Engineer Your Life on 8 May 2026, the Uthando Nes’thembu star didn't hold back as she detailed the difficulty of maintaining her independence while being married to a man who holds such deeply traditional views.

Asked whether she believes she is "too independent for marriage," MaKhumalo explained that in her union, independence and being "clever" are frowned upon, while respect and submission are encouraged.

"The man that I'm married to does not like being challenged; he's a typical Zulu man. Some things aren't about what you think; it's about what must happen."

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Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku claims it's difficult to maintain her independence in her marriage. Images

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo explained that because Musa is a staunch traditionalist, he expects things to be done in a very specific way, which often leaves her feeling restricted as a modern, self-sufficient woman. She highlighted that as an independent woman and someone who knows how to "use their brain," she often has to find a respectful approach to voice her grievances.

"When you're independent like I am, you can get to a point where you think, 'My brain works, I can't just accept everything,' but still do it in a respectful manner. So, it does make you feel like you shouldn't excel."

Having been married for 17 years, MaKhumalo admitted that the journey has required an immense amount of patience. With her marital drama constantly trending on social media, MaKhumalo’s latest comments have sparked even more debate.

Watch Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku's interview below.

Social media weighs in on MaKhumalo's marriage

MaKhumalo's statements about her marriage sparked a heated debate online. As fans weigh in, the conversation has shifted into a blame game, with Musa Mseleku being labelled a "dictator" and MaKhumalo being slammed for tolerating the ongoing marital drama. Read some of the comments below.

Former reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela said:

"Men with low self-esteem, who use money and power as a tool of control, can’t stand women who are empowered with all that they desire for themselves."

callme_sandim wrote:

"Musa is going to twist her words, 'Now, MaKhumalo is calling my wives foolish because they respect me.'"

kwandi_ndaba posted:

"She will never choose herself and leave that man, Nkosiyami."

winnierampe suggested:

"She married a polygamous man, she must allow others to come in as she came the same way, otherwise, she will stay bitter in an unhappy marriage. She is no longer happy and is now influencing Mbali to follow her. I believe for her own good, she must take time to focus on healing. She looks broken. She must focus on herself and her health"

truly_vikki reacted:

"Musa HATES Thobile and Mpilo's progress and independence. He clearly likes those other ones because they're exactly what Thobile has just described."

MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe dance together in viral video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video of Musa Mseleku’s wives, Nokukhanya "MaYeni," Thobile "MaKhumalo," and Mbali "MaNgwabe" dancing together.

Fans were delighted to watch the trio having fun together, while many couldn't help but point out the salty looks from Mseleku and Busisiwe "MaCele."

Source: Briefly News