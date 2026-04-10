Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo raised eyebrows on social media with one of her latest updates

The reality TV star and entrepreneur posted an old photo of herself, posing with a book that she claims cursed her marriage

This comes after her explosive diary session in a recent episode of Uthando Nes’thembu, where she broke her silence on the tension between her and Musa Mseleku

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo posted a cryptic joke about her marriage to Musa Mseleku. Images: thobilek

Source: Instagram

The divorce rumours between Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo and Musa Mseleku were reignited after the media star shared what many read as a hint about the state of her high-profile marriage.

On 6 April 2026, she posted an old photo of herself, posing with a book that she jokingly claims caused her marriage to crumble.

However, this wasn't a romance novel or a lighthearted read to brush up on her entrepreneurial skills; it was a book focused on finding peace after betrayal and the strength required to walk away from toxic dynamics.

The Abongile Mangala book, titled Vows Broken Too Soon, details the painful journey of navigating a crumbling marriage and the emotional fallout that follows when a lifetime commitment ends prematurely.

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The book's title alone was enough to send MaKhumalo's followers into a tailspin, as many interpreted it as a loud, public confirmation of her own marital struggles with Musa Mseleku.

Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo claims her marriage began crumbling after she posed with Abongile Mangala's book, 'Vows Broken Too Soon.' Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

During season eight of Uthando Nesthembu, the famous polygamist came under fire for calling his wife a "failure" for not bearing his children. The insult gained momentum over the months, with Mseleku attempting to explain and potentially sanitise his statements, but the damage had already been done.

While MaKhumalo has yet to confirm a legal separation, her caption suggested that she acknowledged the tension in her marriage, jokingly blaming the author for cursing her union.

"@ndingu_abongile wangishuthisa nencwadi yakho, buka manje kunjani 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ ngisola wena mina mfundisi (You took a photo of me with your book, now look what happened. I blame you.)"

In the comment section, fans' pleas for MaKhumalo to finally end her controversial marriage were louder than ever, with many encouraging her to "choose herself" after enduring public humiliation.

See Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's post below.

Fans and followers react to MaKhumalo's post

Despite recently choosing to stay with her husband and going against her supporters' pleas, fans continued to urge MaKhumalo to end her seemingly troubled marriage.

ms_monaheng said:

"It's time to go, sis, hamba."

priscilla_thengwa_ asked:

"Mntase, what are you still there for? Like, on the real, why are you still with that man?"

mrs_makhubs wrote:

"I wish you could leave and go start a new life. I swear it would be a beautiful one."

Fans urged Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo to leave Musa Mseleku. Image: thobilek

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others, like user thobeka_thala, urged against MaKhumalo leaving her marriage and slammed followers for pushing her towards divorce.

"There are those saying you should leave and saying things about your husband, but still staying in the relationship, crying every day, but staying. Others said Black Coffee should fix things with Enhle, 'We love them, they must fix things, their marriage was beautiful.' The same man who had children outside of his marriage. Thobile, sisi, social media is the enemy. Make your own decision, don't be fooled by so-called 'followers.' It's very easy to type drunk advice while not showing people your reality. Social media is the weapon formed by the devil himself against marriages."

my_kitchen_pmb argued:

"Ladies, where do you get the courage to tell someone what she should do with her life? Thobile, do what feels right to you, don’t ever feel pressured by what the internet says. After all, nowadays reality TV is also scripted to a certain extent."

MaKhumalo recalls the toll her marriage has on her family

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo speaking on the emotional toll her marriage has had on her family.

She explained how her loved ones had been holding up after seeing what she was going through in her marriage.

Source: Briefly News