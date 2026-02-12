The rumour mill has gone into overdrive after Thobile MaKhumalo allegedly dumped her husband, Musa Mseleku

This comes after the controversial polygamist made several remarks, criticising his wife in public, and it seems she had enough of the humiliation

The discussion surrounding their marriage erupted after MaKhumalo moved back home, with online users relieved that she finally chose herself

Online users suspect that Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo has broken up with Musa Mseleku. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Following the premiere of the latest season of Uthando Nesthembu, social media users have raised questions about Musa Mseleku's seemingly troubled marriage with his third wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku.

Speculation suggests that MaKhumalo has reached her breaking point, allegedly walking out on her marriage to the controversial polygamist.

During the latest episode, which aired on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Mseleku could be seen discussing his marriage with the elders from MaKhumalo's family after she moved back home.

MaKhumalo revealed that her family was angry over Mseleku's remarks about her on the show. She mentioned that even she was shocked, but failed to properly express herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The tension surrounding the pair's marriage has been mounting for some time, fueled by a series of public insults that many viewers found difficult to watch.

Watch a preview of the latest episode below.

What did Musa Mseleku say about MaKhumalo?

During an airing of Uthando Nesthembu on 1 May 2025, the famous polygamist sparked outrage over his vile comments about his wife, MaKhumalo, in which he labelled her a "failure."

The comments were made during the couple's diary session, where Mseleku claimed that his wife had changed and become disrespectful towards him.

"MaKhumalo has changed. I will go to her family, the same way I praised them for shaping her character; I need to return with a complaint."

Mseleku went on to emphasise that he loves MaKhumalo despite her failure to grow their lineage.

"That's what she was brought here to do, not all these things that she is doing."

The following day, on 2 May, Mseleku attempted to explain his reasoning behind the comments. However, many felt that the damage had already been done.

Watch Musa Mseleku's video below.

Musa Mseleku goes against MaKhumalo's wishes

Sadly, the betrayal did not stop at the public humiliation.

After declaring his wishes to marry a fifth wife, it was reported that MaKhumalo was one of the few of the Mseleku brides who were supportive of her husband's wishes, on condition that wife number five would not be from her village in KwaMadlala, KwaZulu-Natal.

However, the polygamist went against his wife's conditions after formally introducing his fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela, who is also from KwaMadlala. Everything changed thereafter.

MaKhumalo later removed Mseleku from her social media profile and resumed her maiden name, raising speculation about a breakup.

The polygamist later dismissed MaKhumalo's feelings in an attempt to defend his actions of betraying her.

"My greatest sin was marrying someone from her neighbourhood."

While he has yet to make a public apology, it appears that viewers have seen enough to draw their own conclusions about the state of the Mseleku household. The combination of public humiliation and the blatant disregard for MaKhumalo’s wishes regarding his fifth wife seems to have been the final straw for a woman long praised for her patience and support.

As the drama continues to unfold on screen, the court of public opinion has taken her side, with many cheering for her new chapter away from the shadow of a marriage that many now label as toxic.

Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo and Musa Mseleku are seemingly going through a separation after she moved back home. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku reveals why he married MaKhwela

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku seemingly revealing the reason he married his fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela.

This comes after they welcomed their first child together, and his comments raised concerns among viewers.

Source: Briefly News