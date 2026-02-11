South African polygamist Musa Mseleku left many netizens angered with his recent revelation

An online user posted a video of him seemingly revealing why he actually married his fifth wife, Samke Khwela

Social media users weren't impressed by this, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Musa Mseleku on why he married Samke Khwela. Image: @musamseleku, @khwela_samke

Bathong, Musa Mseleku, never ceases to amaze viewers at home! The popular and controversial polygamist recently made a revelation that left many peeps angered and others shocked.

As the new season of Uthando Nes'thembu has premiered on Mzansi Magic this February, an online user @KhananiShingan1 shared a snippet on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, of the reality TV star seemingly revealing why he married his fifth wife, Samke Khwela.

In the video shared on social media, Mseleku shared that Khwela's job in their marriage is to bear him children and grow the family. He also hinted that it is her only job and the reason she is in this famous polygamy.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Musa's unimpressive revelation

Shortly after the clip of Mseleku's revelation regarding his fifth wife went viral on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Take a look at what they had to say below:

@NoneofyourBzns_ wrote:

"Hhaibo as for Mthombeni to say to Samke her only job is to give birth to babies aowa."

@VinjwaZandile said:

"Makhwela’s job is tough, and it seems like she’s popping out mini Sne."

@Lindelo_Lee commented:

"My man doesn’t love this girl. All he sees is a baby-making machine. Sad to watch."

@Lelolee__ responded:

"Samke already looks tired shem she just had a baby, now she must bake another one until Mthombeni gets a boy, she won’t rest."

@WaMuvenda replied:

"It's exactly what she signed up for, that woman doesn't realise how lucky she is."

@lawryn_dee shared:

"This man doesn't see uSamke."

@ntswaki50 mentioned:

"Reality check for Makhwela, 'Mrs my man' imagine being told that you are here to make babies and for MaCele denying kids time with their siblings because of their differences, haibo."

@moipone__ stated:

"MaKhwela knows exactly what she signed up for. We’ll help her cry, though."

@MsThatoM wrote:

"Musa has always made it clear that his issue was kids, not that his wives are not enough. She watched all those seasons and decided to involve herself in Musa and Mato’s games #UthandoNesithembu."

@KhananiShingan1 commented:

"I love Mayeni because she always warns them, even Vuyokazi was warned. She’s a girl’s girl."

Fans feel for Samke Khwela after Musa Mseleku's revelation. Image: @khwela_samke

