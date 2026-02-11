Former Isithembiso actress and social media influencer Nandi Mbatha recently opened up about her spiritual journey

The model, who previously revealed that she was involved with Naakmusik, recently got baptised

Fans of Mbatha took to social media to comment on her recent baptism clip online

SA Reacts to a clip of Nandi Mbatha after her breakup with Nakqmusiq. Images: @Bigger36956 and Jabu Mcdonald

Actress and model Nandi Mbatha, who was previously linked to Naakmusik, trended on social media this week when she recently revealed that she's been baptised

Mbatha previously had social media users talking when she vented about men after her breakup with Naakmusik.

Social media user @Compaqllow commented on the latest video of Mbatha on his X account, which was posted by Musa Khawula on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. Khawula reveals that the social media influencer recently got baptised.

Compaqllow captions the post: "That breakup with Naakmusiq showed her flames, hey."

In the clip, Mbatha admits that she's been battling behind closed doors, and the devil has been trying her. The influencer also reads the Bible and encourages her fans not give up.

South Africans react to Mbatha's clip

@FormerGrillz said:

"And he was not even bothered about it. He just said it was a Covid fling and doesn’t understand why she is so hung up about it."

@Compaqllow replied:

"Yoh, he embarrassed her so bad, also it felt like it was her first time dating a bad boy, lmfsao."

@modile34314 wrote:

"Yhooo isono, she seems way too innocent to fraternise with Badboys like Naak, I'm sure she healed by now though."

@Compaqllow responded:

"She was so excited and vibrant, and soon after the breakup, her life changed too."

@I_am_AmmzY replied:

"Judging from the guy, it seems like it was long stand ye covid, that 2-night stand movie situation."

@TboozeSA said:

"I think the way he put it wasn’t nice. And he didn’t have to put it that way. Could have been more human about it."

@ngiqambe wrote:

"Angithi, she left Tellaman, the talented vocalist that NastyC usually does songs with, they’re also friends. She left him for Naak & he showed her what bad boys do to naive girls."

@sandisweMaG responded:

"I’m happy for her because it brought her closer to God, wangasangana wadla amaDrugs like others, it’s a win for her, I guess."

@Pearlyi_n_ said:

"Oh, that man dealt with her, and it changed her."

@simplytumeigh reacted:

"Mjolo will nyisa you."

@SibiyaKevin responded:

"Is she the girl who played Sima on Isethembiso?"

@Oreokametsee replied:

"You know the heartbreak hit you hard when you start seeking God more."

@Malindisa_Caro commented:

"She wasn't supposed to take him seriously. That guy doesn't love black women."

Nandi Mbatha's baptism video gets SA talking. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

