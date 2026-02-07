Metro FM radio personality Dineo Ranaka was recently spotted shopping at Shoprite

A video of the reality TV star was shared online and trended on social media over the weekend

Fans of the media personality commented on the viral clip, while some applauded her for getting her bag

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SA reacts to a video of TV personality Dineo Ranaka at Shoprite: "Collecting Facebook Money"

Source: Instagram

Media personality Dineo Ranaka recently had social media buzzing when she was spotted shopping at Shoprite.

Ranaka previously trended online when she dragged podcaster and musician Nandi Madida on her comments about South African men.

The Metro FM radio personality also recently impressed her fans when she got candid about her powerful rebirth.

Social media user @DonaldMakhasane recently shared a video of the TV personality on his X account on Friday, 6 February 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Dineo Ranaka is now permanently an influencer, going out to collect Facebook money. She now goes out of her way to create content," he captioned the post.

Social media users respond to Ranaka's clip

@CRangataJ commented:

"You want her to post her Capitec card, asking for donations, rather?"

@N_Ntuli458 reacted:

"Sis clocked that Facebook monetization doesn’t sleep on content."

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"It was a terrible idea to talk against Nandi."

@KingReeAlmighty responded:

"Yeah, she's doing something. You are posting about her for Elon's cents."

@GivlaGee reacted:

"I saw her in real life, she looks worse than this. Nowonder she hates man because wow. Also Nandi is 900X better than her, it just makes sense she will hate."

@kgaozer said:

"Talents for everyone, but she must attract her fans."

@DonaldMakhasane replied:

"True, she's graceful."

@MamogoM_ responded:

"What’s funny? A single mom's making money, and you're laughing, yoh."

@DonaldMakhasane responded:

"Jooooo yerrrrr. And she's a very single mother, let's give her a break."

@Stha_Ntlane said:

"And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that!"

@MmaneRai replied:

"What did I miss? Is she not doing radio anymore? Or she is advertising for Shoprite as one of her jobs, but koloi yona?"

@pietmashika responded:

"Facebook must be paying so well for big celebrities like Dineo to be there."

@ThivhudziswiMD commented:

"I respect her hustle. She really works hard."

@TawanaM14 wrote:

"She’s a mother of 4 guys. Those kids need food, clothes, schools, and other things."

@zandity_ said:

"There's never a dull moment with Dineo."

@SimplyEXT replied:

"Yoh, even shopping at Shoprite"

@KayMatthews_10 reacted:

"As long as she’s not begging for any donations. Lona di blue checkmark dia le gafisa," (The blue cheques are driving you crazy).

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"She's still working at Metro, hopefully she won't be dancing on tables again."

SA reacts to a video of TV personality Dineo Ranaka at Shoprite: "Collecting Facebook Money"

Source: Instagram

Slik Talk returns with a video defending Nandi Madida against Dineo Ranaka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that controversial YouTuber Slik Talk bashed Dineo Ranaka in defence of Nandi Madida after Ranaka fired back at Madida's comments.

Slik Talk thought Ranaka was in no position to be opining on Madida as he deemed Madida to be a better woman.

In a rare occurrence, Mzansi fans flooded the comments section in agreement with Slik Talk, with many reiterating his detracting views on Ranaka.

Source: Briefly News