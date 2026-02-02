Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has bashed Dineo Ranaka in defence of Nandi Madida after Ranaka fired back at Madida's comments

Slik Talk thought Ranaka was in no position to be opining on Madida as he deemed Madida to be a better woman

In a rare occurrence, Mzansi fans flooded the comments section in agreement with Slik Talk, with many reiterating his detracting views on Ranaka

Slik Talk slammed Dineo Ranaka in defence of Nandi Madida. Images: nandimadida, morena_setai_, dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Outspoken South African YouTuber, Morena Setai, widely known as Slik Talk, has stirred the pot with his recent remarks targeting Dineo Ranaka, igniting a fierce debate on social media.

The controversy erupted after Ranaka pushed back against comments made by Nandi Madida, prompting Slik Talk to jump to Madida's defence.

This exchange has left fans divided, with many rallying behind the YouTuber's perspective.

Slik Talk, who previously bashed Ntando and Bash, berated Ranaka, using football terms to compare the two ladies, in part saying:

"Dineo Ranaka, know your level... Nandi Madida is up there. She's Champions League, and way above you."

Slik Talk's video was reposted on X by @ThisIsColbert, who captioned the post:

"Slik Talk warns Dineo Ranaka to never, ever in her life step onto someone of Nandi Madida’s calibre."

See the post on X below:

Much of Mzansi stands with Slik Talk

In a rare show of unified sentiment, social media users across South Africa have flocked to support Slik Talk’s sharp critique, underscoring the divide among fans.

Comment sections teemed with support for Slik Talk's perspective on the comparison between the two women, echoing sentiments that Madida reigns supreme in talent and stature.

@hydras9182 shared an opinion:

"Women who grew up in poor families are not the same as the ones from rich families."

This comment came in response to Slik Talk's contrasting of the two women, saying Madida "came from money" as opposed to Ranaka.

Another user, @SikhathiCharity, said:

"Ouch he really cooked her bad. I bet she won't be going to work tomorrow. Today’s kicks and punches are enough to keep her down."

@TJTsiane wrote:

"Clearly Dineo received what was looking for — attention."

@ZuluUnchained commented with a whataboutism, stating:

"Famous influencer Cyan Boujie and her influencer friends trafficked young women to Russia, sending them to the dark abyss. I don’t remember Dineo Ranaka saying a word. In South Africa low lives like abo Dineo get to attack women who are far beyond their standards, morally and in social hierarchy like Nandi Madida."

Another user, @DeGreatPatriot, said:

"@dineoranaka, now I have to side with @Sliktalk_ZA. All because you could not keep mum. You always have to throw your unprovoked opinion."

Another voice on the platform, @LordPicoloSA, agreed with the YouTuber, saying:

"Nothing but facts."

@makwatee criticised Ranaka's approach, saying:

"Nakhona, if she respected Nandi. Those messages would've been sent to her directly. Now her minions are calling her names."

X users sided with Slik Talk in his latest rant on Dineo Ranaka and Nandi Madida. Image: Slik Talk

Source: Youtube

Slik Talk berates Lasizwe Dambuza

In a previous report by Briefly News, Slik Talk berated his fellow YouTuber, Lasizwe Dambuza, when he got institutionalised at a mental facility.

At the time, Slik Talk suggested that Lasizwe's mental woes were the result of being put on a pedestal earlier in his career and the loss of brand deals.

Source: Briefly News