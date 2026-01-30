Former Red Zone and Generations actor Roderick Jaftha has landed a role on SABC2's new drama series

Jaftha will star opposite former 7de Laan actors Ilse Klink and Zane Meas in the upcoming show

Fans of the Afrikaans telenovela and the actor took to social media this week to comment on his new role

Roderick Jafta joins 'Paradys'. Image: @TimesLIVE

Source: Twitter

Legendary actor Roderick Jaftha, who is famously known for his role in Generations, has secured a role on SABC2's upcoming Afrikaans telenovela Paradys.

Jaftha previously made headlines when he asked for donations online after struggling to secure roles on television.

The popular actor previously shared that he's landed a role on eTV's drama series Red Zone.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account on Friday, 30 January 2026, that Jafta has joined the SABC2 telenovela alongside legendary actor Obed Baloyi.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Former Generations star Roderick Jafta and Bab’ Obey Baloyi join new Afrikaans telenovela Paradys on SABC, set to have the nation talking. Produced by Black Brain Pictures, it premieres on 23 February 2026 at 19:00," he said.

Soapie fans react to the latest Afrikaans drama series

@KasheSetjhaba1 said:

"Wabona when it comes to @BlackBrainSA, shame they will never disappoint you at all."

@Nkosinathi_Boyc responded:

"SABC 2 is quietly entering a new era, and you can feel it in the content. More relevance, more local, more connection."

Cedric Kok wrote:

"Trust Black Brain Pictures, to bring the freshest and newest content. Mandla N is our very own South African Tyler Perry."

Agnes Rehbock Scheepers commented:

"I am looking forward to this."

The cast of the upcoming Black Brain telenovela

Paradys is a multi-generational family story centred on a once-promised “coloured paradise” that never materialised. The drama explored themes of legacy, belonging, and unresolved dreams with emotional depth and authenticity.

Jafta will be joined by legendary actors Lorcia Cooper, Zane Meas, Chantal Stanfield, Elton Landrew, Vaughn Lucas, Sharne Coetzee, Reginald Hufkie, Ilse Klink, Keenan Sherman, and more.

Roderick Jaftha: Popular TV roles

The legendary actor Roderick Jaftha, who played the role of Glen Majozi on Generations, is also known for his portrayal as Samuel in Bos.

Jaftha also starred in Spoedgrens as Menner Radebe, Kamer 6 as Dumisani, Monitored: We are Always Watching as Danny, and Die Testatement as Robert.

The Afrikaans-speaking actor also appeared in Binnelanders as Leonard, Villa Rosa as Anthony, Song vir Katryn as Vosloo, Die Laksman as Duma, and Paradise Road as a guard.

Jaftha also starred in Tropical Heat as a motel clerk and The Emmisary as a CIA Agent.

Legendary actor Roderick Jafta joins 'Paradys'. Image: RoderickJaftha

Source: Instagram

Generations star Roderick Jaftha lands role after financial struggles

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Generations and Red Zone star Roderick Jaftha landed a new role after speaking about his struggles.

The popular actor previously revealed that he was struggling to provide for his family, but things are now starting to look up for him.

This follows outcries from other entertainers who've fallen on hard times and are struggling to make ends meet.

Source: Briefly News