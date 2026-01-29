Radio personality and former politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi spoke about the passing of Andile Mngwevu

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has mourned the passing of Ekurhuleni MMC of Roads and Transport, Andile Mngwevu.

South African radio personality Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has expressed sadness over the passing of Andile Mngwevu.

The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member described Mngwevu's demise as a sad ending. The City of Ekurhuleni Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport was swept away during floods in Mozambique.

Ndlozi reacts to Mngwevu's death

Mngwevu was first reported missing in Mozambique after his car was caught in fast-moving water. He was last seen on Sunday, 18 January 2026. Ten days later, after an extensive search and rescue in the country, his body was found washed away in Chokwé, a small town in southern Mozambique.

Mngwevu was travelling with three other occupants who were later found on 27 January 2026.

Reacting to a report by @SABCnews, the Power FM host sent his condolences to Mngwevu's family.

"This is so sad. Condolences. What a painful ending."

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded to the death of Ekurhuleni MMC of Roads and Transport, Andile Mngwevu. Image: Ndlozi

Mzansi also had its say in the death of Andile. Below are some of the reactions:

@zeek50101 exclaimed:

"Yho yho yho. This story is really weird, I must say."

@Sibuzakes stated:

"We live in borrowed times, what a tragedy."

@ShagadelicM replied:

"I'm reading the comments here, and I can tell how fed up the people are with ANC and its comrades. South Africa still has a chance to change the narrative during the next elections."

@EltonConstable said:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our Country will rarely produce true leaderslike this one."

@eblos said:

"And he was counting down to his birthday bash, on IG shem. Booked many DJs."

Limpopo floods leave country devastated

The latest on the floods in Limpopo brought heartache in Mzansi. News of two missing children in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, on 18 January 2026, raised the number of kids who went missing during the floods.

The government declared the floods a national disaster on 18 January 2026 when the death toll increased to 17. On social media, people blamed the parents for letting their kids play outside. Some called for schools to open in February.

Ndlozi comments on school kids' demise in Vaal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared his deep sadness after 14 young pupils from the Vaal were killed in a horrific road accident on their way to school.

Ndlozi, who hails from the Vaal region himself, described the loss as part of a painful string of disasters hitting the nation lately, which included the wildfires and heavy rainfall. "Wildfires, heavy rain floods, now children have been massacred in a road accident on their way to school in the Vaal," he said and added a heartbroken emoji.

Fans and followers responded with heavy hearts, sending prayers and condolences to the grieving families.

