Nandi Madida Challenges Herself To Speak a New Language Apart From IsiZulu on L-Tido Podcast
- Media personality Nandi Madida was a recent guest on The L-Tido Podcast, which premiered on Wednesday, 29 January 2026
- The singer and TV presenter tried to carry on the interview, speaking Setswana, but her bundles depleted rapidly
- The hilarious clip has garnered Nandi Madida much praise, and Mzansi has been praising her vibrant personality and soft nature
A multi-lingual Nandi Madida tried to add another language to her list, but failed dismally. The singer and TV presenter had the internet in a frenzy for being a breath of fresh air on The L-Tido Podcast.
The star sat down with the rapper turned podcaster to speak about her life, career and marriage to the Grammy-award winning singer, Zakes Bantwini.
Nandi Madida joins L-Tido
At the beginning of the interview, L-Tido shared with the audience that Nandi Madida told him that she wanted to carry out the interview in a different language, apart from English.
The two speak different South African languages, with Nandi being a proud Zulu woman, and L-Tido being a proud Motswana. The rapper asked Nandi to talk about her family dynamics in Setswana, but she spoke about what she could.
"Guys, I'm trying to challenge myself. I want to learn new languages," she laughed.
After failing to construct a proper sentence, she laughed and said, "Guys, I'm trying to rebrand. I'm trying, you know. Honestly, after looting, I think I'm going to rebrand."
Watch the hilarious clip below:
Below are some of the hilarious and sweet replies from social media users:
@letlhogonoloaulstonmorwakg7379 laughed:
"Nandi's Setswana data bundles finished very fast."
@mdumiseninciki7336 praised Nandi:
"What sets Nandi apart is her awareness of her privilege. Her emotional intelligence is her major strength."
@siphesihlekhoza1990 replied:
"Nandi Madida has such a fun personality. I don't know how many parts I've replayed just laughing."
@BestOfBothWorldsByBawinile stated:
"She is such a breath of fresh air, what a Queen. Nandi is one of our Zulu Gems. Shaka and Nefertiti's mom. Zakes won here. He has such intentional strong ancestry. I stan! Love them down bahlukana ngiya looter."
@tsholofelomotshegwa2943 responded:
"The problem is this aesthetic lifestyle that is being flaunted on social media. Now, everyone feels pressured to attain that kind of life even when the odds are against them. If you are a materialistic girl, there is nothing wrong with that. You just need to fight and work hard for that life. This is for your freedom, well-being and dignity."
@PalesaVictorious gushed:
"Nandi is such a breath of fresh air, she's so likeable and super funny. It makes sense why she and her husband are together, and they make a beautiful team ."
Watch Nandi's interview here.
Nandi celerates son Shaka's success
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Madida's son, Shaka Madida, made his parents proud by successfully showcasing his designs at his first art exhibition.
The Apple Music Podcast star penned a heartfelt message to his son, Shaka Madida, after his wonderful achievement. Mzansi showed love to Shaka and praised Nandi and Zakes Bantwini's parenting skills.
Source: Briefly News
