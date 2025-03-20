Nandi Madida celebrated her 37th birthday by sharing a stunning picture flaunting her natural afro and expressing gratitude for life

Fans flooded social media with heartfelt birthday wishes, praising her beauty and drama-free career

The singer, married to Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini, has been widely admired for embracing her natural hair and flawless skin

Nandi Madida celebrated another trip around the sun and her fans flooded social media with heartfelt birthday messages. The singer and media personality shared a stunning picture on her page.

Nandi Madida's fans wished her well on her birthday. Image: Darren Stewart and Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Nandi Madida celebrates her birthday

Our girl, Nandi Madida, is ageing like fine wine! The actress announced that she was celebrating her 37th birthday on social media.

Taking to her X page, Nandi who has been praised for embracing her natural hair and beauty shared a stunning picture flaunting her afro. She wrote:

"So grateful to see another year on this earth. Happy birthday to me!! Life has been kind to me and I’ll continue to be kind to it. God is good, forever grateful. This is 37! 😍❤️🙏🏽✨🎉"

Fans celebrate Nandi Madida's birthday

Social media users love Nandi Madida. The star has been in the industry for decades, but she remains drama-free. Many fans wished the stunner well on her special day.

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"Happy birthday mama. I love you very much, may you see many many more."

@Cecilia_Mthwane wrote:

"Happiest birthday Mrs M, may you have a wonderful day 🌸❤️"

@SpecsMetaX said:

"Happy birthday, uZithulele aka Sta-Soft raves about you so much, he says you're a more beautiful wife-in as a person than the outward beauty we are a blessed wife."

@MR_K_R_B added:

"Happy birthday Nandi. I have so much love and admiration for you. And I brag about having you as a follower 🎂🎈"

@URfShtvBtsQcJUb said:

"Happy Birthday Nandi 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 🎊. Wishing you many more beautiful days like this. Enjoy it."

@BonganeJoseS2 wrote:

"Happiest birthday to you Ma'am wish you the best day ever may God grant you blessings wherever you go 🎉🎉🎊🎊"

Two times Nandi Madida was praised for her beauty

Nandi Madida is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful celebrities in South Africa. The singer and media personality who is married to Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini has received praise for her beauty.

The Skhanda Love singer shared a sweet response after she was applauded for rocking her natural hair. The post read:

"Dear black women, you are beautiful without the fake hair on."

The mother of two was also praised for her unmatched beauty and flawless skin when she shared a stunning video on her page.

Nandi Madida serves body goals in hot dress

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida set timelines on fire with her saucy video. The actress and singer hinted that the video was taken while she was in the Mother City with her husband, Zakes Bantwini.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two shared a spicy video. In the video, the popular singer rocked an elegant backless orange dress and orange heels.

