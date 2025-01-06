Nandi Madida set social media ablaze with a saucy video filmed in Cape Town by her husband, Zakes Bantwini

The actress and singer showcased her stunning hourglass figure in a backless orange dress, earning praise from fans and celebrities like Minnie Dlamini and Ntando Duma

Nandi, celebrated as South Africa's most glamorous woman, continues to wow with her elegance and charm

Nandi Madida set timelines on fire with her saucy video. The actress and singer hinted that the video was taken while she was in the Mother City with her husband, Zakes Bantwini.

Nandi Madida is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful celebrities in South Africa. The star, who has been praised for her age-less beauty, recently showed off her incredible hourglass figure.

Not only has Nandi Madida been praised for her face card, but the seasoned television and radio presenter has also been voted the most glamorous woman in SA.

Taking to her Instagram page recently, the mother of two shared a spicy video. In the video, the Skhanda Love singer rocked an elegant backless orange dress and orange heels. She captioned the post:

"Cape Town you gem 🧡 🎥 @Zakesbantwini"

Fans praise Nandi Madida's beauty

South Africans, including celebrities like Minnie Dlamini, Ntando Duma and Gugu Khathi, responded to the post. on social media,

@dumantando said:

"Ha!!!🔥🔥🔥😍"

@minniedlamini wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Yes wena gal."

@gugu.khathi added:

"Mother of 2 challenge Winner 🙌🙌🙌"

@the_lashbosskunda said:

"The only pretty girl in South Africa 🇿🇦 sorry to everyone else."

@zanelepotelwa added:

"That’s my Queeeeen🥹🔥😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥"

@shegofatso.mebalomatokonyane wrote:

"Looking stunningly beautiful MamaKaShaKa 🤌🤌🤌"

Nandi Madida shares throwback photo of her during younger days

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Nandi Madida realised her dreams from a young age. She recently spoke about staying true to herself and how proud she is that she did.

The presenter of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 has come a long way and has been doing her thing since she was a young girl. The newspaper extract praises Nandi Madida for being awarded a bursary, “Nandi Mngoma was awarded a bursary after the recent Glenashley Senior Primary speech and drama festival."

