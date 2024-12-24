TV personality Nandi Madida shared a throwback photo of her during her high school days

The Apple radio presenter expressed pride in how she stayed true to her calling and never abandoned her dreams

Fans praised Nandi Madida for maintaining relevance in the industry, especially since she marked 20 years in 2024

Nandi Madida posted a throwback photo from her high school days. Image: nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Media personality Nandi Madida realised her dreams from a young age. She recently spoke about staying true to herself and how proud she is that she did.

A cute throwback snap has Nandi in her feelings

The presenter of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 has come a long way and has been doing her thing since she was a young girl.

The newspaper extract praises Nandi Madida for being awarded a bursary, “Nandi Mngoma was awarded a bursary after the recent Glenashley Senior Primary speech and drama festival. The bursary will enable her to take speech and drama lessons next year.”

In her Instagram caption, the star spoke about how proud she is of herself, “Proud you stayed true to your dreams and calling, baby girl,” she wrote.

Fans praise Nandi Madida

This year marked 20 years since Nandi Madida entered the entertainment space and maintained relevancy. To mark this milestone, she penned an emotional message to herself.

"Feeling super blessed revisiting some moments in my career. I don’t take for granted that I get to do all the things I love, TV, Film,Music, Radio and get to excel in them. Been in this industry since I was 15 years old and started on SABC 2 hoping I could have a fruitful career from something I love so much. The arts ❤️. Thank you for always loving and supporting everything I do over the years. Forever grateful to you and my creator."

Fans remain super proud of Nandi. This is how people reacted to her Instagram post.

rorza said:

"Your little girl looks exactly like you in this picture 😍"

brendaphenethi' gushed:

"Nandi 😍Absolutely love this 🥹"

busisiwe.01 said:

"I’ve never even met you, but I’m proud of you, Nandi💐"

thathi_mosh stated:

"Oh my gosh what a flashback Hun tjo 😍. There are some good memories there, too."

twasant8 laughed:

"I have always thought you are madida 😂"

seromomofokeng said:

"Talk about a girl who realised her dreams from childhood."

