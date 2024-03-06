Media personality Nandi Madida marked 20 years for her being in the entertainment industry

The star posted a reel of the music she made with other artists and paired it with a heartfelt message on her Instagram page

Many fans showered her with love and filled her comment section with complimentary messages

Nandi Madida reflected on her 20 years in the entertainment industry. Image: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Musician Zakes Bantwini's wife, Nandi Madida, has captured many hearts once again on Instagram as she reflects on her years in the entertainment industry.

Nandi Madida marks 20 years in the industry

The media personality Nandi Madida has been making headlines on social media after she flaunted her luxury Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and her Birkin Bag on her Instagram page.

Recently, the star marked 20 years in the entertainment industry. Nandi shared a reel of the music she had collaborated with other artists and paired it with a heartfelt message.

She wrote:

"Feeling super blessed revisiting some moments in my career. I don’t take for granted that I get to do all the things I love, TV, Film,Music, Radio and get to excel in them. Been in this industry since I was 15 years old and started on SABC 2 hoping I could have a fruitful career from something I love so much. The arts ❤️. Thank you for always loving and supporting everything I do over the years. Forever grateful to you and my creator."

See the post below:

Fans shower Nandi with love

Many netizens flooded Nandi's comment section with heartfelt responses:

salaminamosese shared:

"Loved u since."

asandamagwede wrote:

"I'll always love how humble you are, Nandi! The way you lift others up with you is the real cherry on top! You embody Black excellence so well. Well done and continue rising up."

miss_tandz responded:

"The last one I was today old when I found out that's you! Stunning."

zola_hashatsi replied:

"You have always been amazing My Queen, this song with you and K.O was my theme song in my engagement."

muvo.hlongwana complimented:

"Love your work Nandi I’ve followed your career since BLING days on SABC 2 and I was in Grade 7 at the time."

bonolo_s wrote:

"The best thing about you is that you have remained humble through it all."

