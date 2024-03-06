A 22-year-old woman went on TikTok to show what she achieved after she qualified as a professional nurse

She posted a video displaying her renovated childhood home and the car she bought with her salary

Viewers are impressed by the young woman's accomplishments and the big things she is doing for her family

A registered nurse has shown the things she accomplished since obtaining her qualification. Image: @thendo_manavhela

A newly qualified nurse is changing her life and that of her family. She took to social media to show off the things she did since becoming a registered nurse.

Young woman flaunts impressive accomplishments

The lady shared a video on her TikTok account @thendo_manavhela. She funded the renovations of her family home and managed to buy herself a new VW car.

She attributed her success to putting God first and captioned the clip with a Bible verse.

"Above all, seek first the kingdom of God and all these things shall be added to you."

Nurse's video goes viral

The inspiring video clocked over a million views and thousands of likes and shares on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Nurse receives applause

Congratulations messages flowed in the comments section. Viewers love seeing young women upgrading their lives and sharing their success with their families.

See some of the comments below:

@user8834134038887 shared:

"Helped my parents build, not working now and they want me out of the house."

@Doriana wrote:

"No weapon shall form against you shall prosper, you did good work."

@Thabiso_01 suggested:

"Baby please do your things in silence. The vultures are watching you. Nevertheless, you did very excellent work. So proud of you."

@Nkanyiso posted:

"Nothing brings me joy than seeing women win, because these are always the results. "

@Granny commented:

"Wow at 22 and you've done all that! Amazing. "

@sharonleratomokoe mentioned:

"May your pockets never run dry, I am sure your parents are proud of you. God bless you nana."

@AbigailMavundla noted:

"May God protect you, girl. You have done a very good job for your parent. Never get tired of prayer."

@Pontshi added:

"I always say blessed are those who have daughters. All blessings to you girl."

