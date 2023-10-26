A TikTok video featuring a woman and her friends has captured the hearts of Mzansi, accumulating an impressive 1.7 million views

In the video, they participate in the popular then-and-now challenge, showcasing their remarkable transformations over the years

The challenge involves placing 'then' and 'now' photos side by side, revealing the group's incredible 'glow-up, and viewers were impressed

A woman posted a video showcasing her and her friends' transformation since high school. Images: @sinikiwe_ngcukana

Source: TikTok

One woman recently shared a captivating TikTok video of her and her friends taking part in the challenge that showcases their incredible transformations over the years.

Woman shares massive glow-up

The TikTok video posted by user @sinikiwe_ngcukana features a series of side-by-side images comparing the group's 'then' and 'now' appearances. The remarkable glow-up in each frame has left viewers in awe. The friends have blossomed, revealing a stunning style, confidence and overall appearance evolution.

The challenge highlights the beauty of personal growth and the enduring bonds of friendship. The heartwarming video has inspired many to reflect on their journeys and to appreciate the glow-ups that life can bring. The clip has clocked more than 1.7 million views and thousands of reshares.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by glow-up

This then-and-now TikTok challenge is a testament to the power of self-expression and celebrating personal transformations. These friends have left Mzansi stunned by their incredible glow-ups.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Yamkela commented:

"I knew this video was gonna be good from seeing Lisa. Gorgeous ladies."

@zotha ka Jobe said:

"One thing about Lisa."

@Honey_EJ joked:

"You are still sitting down."

@Nazo Niki complimented:

"Ag everyone is so gorgeous."

@deleted acc said:

"Everyone is fire."

