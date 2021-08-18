Stunning Ladies Show Off Their 2019 vs 2021 Pictures: #GlowUp

Mzansi's ladies are looking ever so stunning and shared #glowup snaps from 2019 vs 2021

The stunners have really only grown more beautiful with the years and shared their pics in an uplifting Twitter thread

Mzansi's lovely ladies have flooded the timeline with gorgeous #glowup snaps of themselves. The pretty ladies have only gotten seriously more stunning with age and the uplifting pictures have encouraged more and more women to embrace the change which inevitably comes with the passing years.

These lovely ladies are showing off their #glowup snaps, comparing pics from 2019 to 2021. Images: @confidencemakh/Twitter, @NkosazanaJobe/Twitter, @re_dira/Twitter

, @confidencemakh started the positive Twitter thread along with two snaps of herself.

"2019 VS 2021. Let me see yours," she sweetly captioned the post.

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite snaps from the trending social media thread which you really won't want to miss.

Check out some of the awesome pictures the ladies had to share:

@confidencemakh said:

"Looking all sorts of lovely."

@TONY_Utyebile said:

"Lmao not you guys mizzing 2020 like that."

@SihleMahamba

"The gates of heaven have opened."

@vimpeneopelia said:

"Looking great."

Beautiful women in their 40s show off their looks, SA impressed: #Flirty40s

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzanzi's ladies are serving some serious heat on the timeline but it's a members-only thread as the gorgeous 40+ group dominated. The diverse beauties were looking youthful as ever and certainly proved all women are like fine wine, only getting better with age.

Heading online, @JanVanPotgieter began the trending Twitter thread.

"Ladies in their 40's thread. Let's go," he captioned the call to action.

The hot mamacitas of South Africa were more than happy to oblige and quickly took to sharing some seriously killer snaps.

Check out some of the beautiful pictures below:

@Oletta15148998 said:

"2 months to go and I am officially 47 yrs old... eyeing that big 50 number like a hawk (God willing)."

@Luengx said:

"Sikhona bo."

@blaq23haz said:

"Very 40 plus, haha."

@TumiLwate said:

"Not bad like they said hey."

