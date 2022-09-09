One pretty lady is setting the socials ablaze, flexing with her glow-up after being left by a dude who criticised her appearance and financial situation

In the video, TikTok user, thandoskeyi proudly showed off being a nurse and flaunted a curvaceous look

Social media users loved the babe’s confidence, with others commenting that she has always been beautiful

A breathtaking hun has taken to social media to flaunt her awesome glow-up. In the clip, the good sis said that a guy left her after criticising her body and saying she was too ‘broke’.

thandoskeyi is confident with her glow-up. Image: thandoskeyi/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The good sis looked so incredibly confident in her post-glow-up pic, flexing with her lovely curves and nursing uniform.

TikTok user, thandoskeyi clearly wasn’t about to let some gent ruin her self-worth, with the sis looking as radiant as ever.

Commenting on the beaut’s post, social media peeps noted that the cute nurse has always been a total babe.

NonjabuloP said:

“But you’ve been cute since then.”

Ngidi reacted:

“Lol, but Thando, the guy wanted some meat, mos.”

user7171552508685 is wowed:

“UWC nursing student at the time. The best of the best.”

user3253798749090 added:

“You were never skinny, boo, u were just too beautiful for him to handle.”

Funny_much sees her beauty:

“You've always been fine.”

Spetinomat noted:

“I want a nurse wife. I want to see something.”

Nduduzo Dlamini joked:

“But, nawe, you were gonna leave him.”

Lesliemukwevho thinks the poor gent must be licking his wounds:

“He must be crying wherever he is.”

user7023786384744 had some wise words of advice:

“Hi dear, you are so beautiful. Let him go, God will give you someone better, be patient until Mr right arrives.”

Source: Briefly News