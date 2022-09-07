A successful young lady residing in Johannesburg is relishing her big moment after landing another academic win

Nokuphila Khanyile bagged her second accounting qualification, sharing her amazing news on Twitter

The smart hun is already an entire senior trainee chartered accountant at a highly reputable organisation

A young woman from Johannesburg with a bright future ahead of her is very happy to have obtained her second accounting qualification.

Nokuphila Khanyile is a smart young accounting graduate. Image: Nokuphila Khanyile/Twitter.

Nokuphila Khanyile shared her great news on Twitter, with her post gaining a lot of love from social media users.

The babe also shared cute pics from her special day, with her post reading:

“A two-time accounting graduate.”

The beautiful lady, who has both a degree and postgraduate diploma in accounting from the University of Johannesburg, is already an entire trainee chartered accountant at a multinational company called Ernst & Young.

Tweeps reacted to Nokuphila’s win with praise and well-wishes, with some dudes complimenting the young woman’s beauty, asking when they can pay Lobola, LOL.

Here are some of the coolest reactions from netizens:

@msiyana508 is ready to wife the hun:

“How many cows?”

@Khazika1Sydney said:

“I like your legs.”

@pro_shaunblack pulled a cheesy line:

“You are like an account receivable to me> outstanding.”

@zees_closet is inspired by the accountant:

“I’ll return to this tweet every time I face struggles in my studies.”

@Ntandoec complimented her beauty and milestone:

“Such a gorgeous lady. Congrats.”

@LungelwaMazibu5 is super wowed:

“Congrats. All the best moving forward.”

@TechnoAtheist added:

“Congratulations, madame. You are qualified to show off your intellectual beauty and graduation gown without fear or favour.”

@Calvinc86625814 wrote:

“Congratulations on your achievement.”

Brilliant young woman from Zimbabwe overcomes abject poverty to become chartered accountant at 23

In a related story by Briefly News, a determined lady has been moving mountains since she was young, overcoming extreme poverty to become a chartered accountant at the age of 23.

The now 24-year-old became the youngest person from Africa to be admitted into university in 2012 at the age of 14. The brilliant youngster also holds an entire Master of Science in Accounting that she obtained at the young age of 20.

