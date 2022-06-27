A determined lady has been moving mountains since she was young, overcoming extreme poverty to become a chartered accountant at the age of 23

The now 24-year-old became the youngest person from Africa to be admitted into university in 2012 at the age of 14

The brilliant youngster also holds an entire Master of Science in Accounting that she obtained at the young age of 20

A goal-orientated woman from Zimbabwe has achieved so much at such a young age and became a chartered accountant when she was only 23 years old. What a wow!

Maud Chifamba overcame abject poverty to reach her dreams and made history in 2012 by becoming the youngest university student from Africa at the age of 14.

Maud Chifamba bagged an entire Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Zimbabwe at 20. Image: Maud Chifamba/Facebook.

The determined woman is now 24 and holds a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Zimbabwe that she obtained at the age of 20, ZimEye reported.

Maud had quite a tough childhood and lost her dad at the age of five, with her mom sadly battling cancer, leaving her and her younger brother in the care of a step-sibling in 2003, TechZim wrote.

It was also a struggle for the intelligent youngster to get into high school, but instead of giving up, she studied on her own and obtained her Ordinary Level (O Levels) qualification in just two years, NTV Uganda reported.

According to NTV Uganda, it was Maud’s lifelong dream to be an accountant and she refused to give up, despite the challenges she faced:

“After Grade 7 there was no school for me to go to, the normal thing in our community was getting married. I did not like my mother`s marriage that is one of the things that motivated me to work hard."

The young lady has always been a talented thinker and when she was in Grade 3, she aced a test meant for students in Grade 5 – this motivated her to keep pushing with her love for education, CNN wrote.

“When the third term came, I asked to write an examination meant for Grade 5 learners, although I was still in Grade 3. Again, I passed, performing better than everyone,” she said.

Maud is an inspiration to all who meet her, with her tenacity and love of learning incredibly inspiring.

