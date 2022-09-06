A lady from Pretoria has taken to the socials to post about her first day on the job after landing work as an entire environmental health safety coordinator

Cleopatra Ndlovu was happy to share her fabulous news on LinkedIn, with her post gaining traction online

Inspired folks wished the newly employed hun well for her future at the company and congratulated her for the milestone

Bagging a new job in South Africa is definitely something to celebrate, especially with the country’s high rate of unemployment.

Cleopatra Ndlovu is excited about her first day on the grind at her new gig. Image: Cleopatra Ndlovu/LinkedIn.

One Mzansi babe is so happy about obtaining work, that she shared her joy in a post on social media.

Cleopatra Ndlovu posted a cute pic, noting that 5 September was her first day on the grind as an environmental health safety coordinator.

The stunner’s post read:

“Interview passed. Second interview passed. Offer accepted. Starting today, 5 Sept 2022. Isaiah 60:22.”

In true Mzansi fashion, social media users wished Cleopatra well, with her post flooded with one word: ‘Congratulations’.

Let’s peek at the most engaging comments:

Dennis Ishmael Brown said:

“Congrats, but please delete the ‘open to work’ tag from your profile pic then, LOL.”

Bibi Selasi reacted:

“Beautiful news.”

Kgotso Mokatsanyane has faith in God Almighty’s mercy:

“Isaiah 60:22, when the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen. Congratulations.”

Otega Oghenerue loves her name and is wowed by her achievement:

“Congratulations, Cleopatra. Nice name.”

Nhlelelo Shongwe noted:

“Yes, girl.”

Vhahangwele Muelekanyi Sinyegwe sent kind well wishes:

“Wishing you the best and plenty of success in your new job.”

Chosen Joseph added:

“Congratulations. Started on my birthday date. It's a huge blessing.”

Thabile Ndlovu is impressed:

“Well done, sis. Keep shining, MaGatsheni omuhle.”

