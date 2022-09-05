A perseverant lady residing in Johannesburg is over the moon after obtaining a job after a year and a half of unemployment

Lindokuhle Xulu expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the huge blessing and for granting her success in His timing

Many well-wishers shared the lovely lady’s excitement about the new gig and congratulated her heartily on the position

A determined woman is walking on sunshine after bagging a new job after a long period of unemployment.

Lindokuhle Xulu never gave up on her search for employment. Image: Lindokuhle Xulu/LinkedIn.

The beautiful lady, who resides in Johannesburg, noted that she was super thankful to her creator for the position after being without work for more than a year.

In her LinkedIn post, Lindokuhle Xulu, explained that after several rejections, she was happy to be starting a new job this week:

“Interview passed. Contract signed. Starting date: 8 September 2022. After a year and a half of rejection emails, and unsuccessful interviews, God finally came through for me. ‘When the time is right, I will make it happen’.

“His timing is always perfect. Dear God, thank you.”

Many netizens were incredibly inspired by the stunner’s great news. After all, bagging a job is no child’s play in South Africa.

Let’s take a look at what some peeps had to say:

Idris A said:

“Perfect, congratulations.”

Emily Sibongile is hopeful:

"There’s time for everything. All we need to do is to be patient. Congrats, dear.”

Beatrice Raje added:

“God's timing is perfect.”

Berlinda Mazibuko reacted:

“Congratulations and good luck.”

Fred Nyembue is super amped:

“Hallelujah, I am so happy for you, dear. All the best.”

Faith Malatji noted:

“That’s the scripture that keeps me going. Congratulations on your appointment.”

