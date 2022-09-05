One stunner is excited about her new set of wheels, showing off the fab whip in a social media post

A brilliant young lady from Gauteng is thrilled about obtaining a new car, sharing her excitement in a LinkedIn post.

Abongile Daka is celebrating spring in style with her new car. Image: Abongile Daka/LinkedIn.

Bagging a new set of wheels is a big achievement and represents a sense of freedom, especially for a young person.

Abongile Daka proudly showed off her awesome whip online, explaining that the car was an early birthday prezzie.

The lovely woman captioned her post:

“His promises are yes and amen, fetched my first baby yesterday. Early birthday gift. Welcome home, Ntlanekazi.”

Wowed peeps were happy to celebrate Abongile’s big milestone, with her comment section filled with heartfelt, sweet messages.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

Ivan Steenkamp said:

“Well done, and congratulations to you, Abongile Daka. I want a lift to the Eastern Cape when we go home in December.”

Thusego Molotsi added:

“You have definitely entered your early days of spring in style! Congratulations, Abongile Daka, on purchasing that lovely VW polo! May you carry on creating those happy memories with your car taking you everywhere. Take good care of it.”

Bryant Cromwell is totally wowed:

“Congratulations, I am happy for you. God is always on time when you praise him. He opens doors for you and gives you your desires.”

Honey Maswangane is inspired:

“Well done.”

Stunning lab technologist from Johannesburg celebrates big wins: Lands 1st whip, new home and dream job

In a related story by Briefly News, a hard-working young lady is super amped for her major wins, bagging herself a new job, her first whip and a lovely home.

The Johannesburg-based babe took to LinkedIn to express her gratitude for the major blessings and thanked God for granting her the milestones. Social media users went absolutely nuts for the young lab technologist’s achievements and congratulated her on the big wins.

