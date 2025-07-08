Former FIFA referee and PSL Manager Ace Ncobo was reportedly released on warning after appearing in court for an alleged assault case

His court case was postponed by the magistrate for the 3rd of September pending further investigations

The former Supersport pundit and his wife also face charges over R15 million CSI funds from PetroSA

PSL General Manager Andile “Ace” Ncobo was reportedly released on warning by the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court after a day-long bail hearing in his assault case on Tuesday.

The former referee appeared in court facing charges of common assault laid against him by his partner. According to The Sowetan, Ncobo is allegedly accused of pushing and slapping his partner on June 28 in Kempton Park West.

Former FIFA Referee Ace Ncobo Released on Warning After Assault Case Court Appearance

Source: Facebook

Ncobo's defence cites family and employment

Ncobo's lawyer, in his defence, argued that his client has a full-time job and eight children who rely on him, hence the need for bail. He further explained that Ncobo’s partner had later dropped the charges.

“It goes without saying that the complainant voluntarily made that statement without any influence, and that information comes from the state – not the defence. It shows the accused never communicated or intimidated the complainant,” said [Ncobo's lawyer] Khoza.

Magistrate considers withdrawal statement

Magistrate Bella Letoaba, in his ruling, noted that Ncobo was a first-time offender.

“Even with all the seriousness of gender-based violence, and my understanding of this, I have decided to release the accused on warning under strict conditions, based on the content of the withdrawal statement,” said Letoaba.

The case was postponed to 3 September, pending further investigations.

Netizens reacted to Ncobo's case with disappointment

@BABZIT

"Is he hitting the same wifey that was standing in the docks with him not so long ago?"

@Sqhophololo

"Is it the young wife that once accused him of GBV but later retracted the story?"

@freanky4fingers

"From giving people red cards to getting red cards"

@kukama17

"Why are people angry"

@Mahlatse_Kops

"Yhoo uMhlekazi is becoming a problem"

@Modise_Ntlou

"long arm of the law must be decisive, without fear or favor as he would put it"

@sibongilenduna

"LoTata his legacy down the drain💔"

@Lwazistos

"What time is the hearing today?"

@AmuFloyd

"When it rains, it pours 🌧 🌦. He must lie on the bed 🛌 he made."

R15 million CSI funds under scrutiny

Ncobo and his wife, Salome Twaise Ncobo, in May, appeared at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court facing three counts linked to an R15 million donation from PetroSA, intended for school construction projects in the Eastern Cape.

The funds were part of PetroSA’s corporate social investment (CSI) programme to support underprivileged schools. Ncobo allegedly oversaw the rebuilding of Gangatha Secondary School despite having no formal appointment from the school.

Regarding that case, they are both out on R50, 000 bail.

Ncobo speaks on Orlando Pirates penalty

Briefly News previously reported that former FIFA referee Ace Ncobo defended Masixole Bambiso’s decision to award Orlando Pirates a last-minute penalty in their 1-0 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs. Ncobo praised Bambiso’s bravery and intelligence, saying the call was “spot-on” despite public debate.

The penalty, scored by Patrick Maswanganyi, sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some backing Ncobo’s analysis while others questioned its fairness.

