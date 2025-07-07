Sibusiso Ncengwa has been sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the 2017 murder of Sindiso Magaqa

The former African National Congress Youth League Secretary-General was shot numerous times in Umzimkhulu

South Africans weighed in on the sentences handed down by Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba

Sibusiso Ncengwa Sentenced for Murder of Ex-ANCYL Secretary-General, SA Says 25 Years Is Too Lenient

KWAZULU-NATAL - Sibusiso Ncengwa has been effectively sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Sindiso Magaqa, but South Africans are not happy about it.

Ncengwa was convicted of the 2017 murder of the former African National Congress Youth League Secretary-General. He pleaded guilty to the murder and a range of other offences in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. He also implicated senior municipal officials in his confession.

The court found him guilty and sentenced him on Monday, 07 July 2025.

How many years was Ncengwa sentenced to?

Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba handed down sentences for 11 charges, with the longest being 25 years for conspiracy to commit murder and 25 years for murder. He was also given five years each for three counts of attempted murder and three years each for three counts of malicious injury to property.

Judge Mlaba also sentenced him to five years for unlawful possession of a fully automatic firearm, as well as five years for unlawful possession of a firearm and one year for unlawful possession of ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning that they will be served at the same time. Ncengwa previously asked for leniency from the judge when it came to sentencing.

Former ANCYL Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa was shot numerous times in July 2017 and died in hospital a few months later. Image: @newsnoteSA

What did the judge say about Ncengwa?

While handing down sentencing, Judge Mlaba said Ncengwa was not fit to be part of society.

“The court's considered view is that you are not fit to be in our society and by removing you from our society, the interest of society would be served,” she said.

“Your conduct in agreeing to take the life of a person demonstrates a clear disregard for human life. The right to life is one that you currently enjoy, but one that you took away from the deceased and for selfish reasons,” she added.

Why are South Africans upset?

Social media users were unhappy with the sentence, expressing disappointment that Ncengwa only got 25 years for taking a life. Others wanted to know why the masterminds behind the murder were not convicted as yet.

Duduzile Dlamini said:

“Yhuu, 25 years is too little.”

Richard Jones added:

“25 years for taking away someone's life is not enough. South Africa must deal with murderers with the death sentence, it will be the only way to clear this evil. Botswana is in 43rd position in the world when it comes to crime by retaining the death penalty as a legal punishment for murder and treason. Executions are carried out by hanging. South Africa has the fifth highest crime zone in the world.”

Dima Dimakatsoo stated:

“25 years only? Hai, South Africa’s justice system is a joke.”

Ditaba Mokhele said:

“No justice served here while the mastermind is not arrested also.”

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins added:

“The mastermind should also come and take the stand. This guy was an ordinary person. There's someone out there responsible.”

Luyolo Mdlane Mva said:

“25 years only for a guy who almost killed four people in a couple of seconds with an AK-47 which was bought to kill politicians by other politicians using him.”

Itz Leo added:

“He will only do three years in jail, mos.”

Economic Freedom Fighters calls for probe into Magaqa's murder

Briefly News also reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters in KwaZulu-Natal called on the state to investigate Magaqa's murder.

The party called for the probe after allegations were made that senior municipal officials were the masterminds behind the murder.

Sibusiso Ncengwa, the man who pleaded guilty to killing Magaqa in 2017, said he was offered tenders to kill the ANCYL member.

