African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) member Sindiso Magaqa was shot numerous times in July 2017

One of the men arrested for his death claimed that two senior municipal officials promised the hitmen tenders

South Africans expressed frustration that once again tenders were responsible for the death of the former Secretary-General

One of the hitmen arrested for the murder of former ANCYL Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa claimed municipal officials offered him a tender to commit the crime. Image: @ZiieRadebe (X)/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - A damning affidavit from a hitman allegedly involved in the murder of a former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) member has exposed the involvement of two municipal officials in the death.

Former ANCYL Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa was shot numerous times and seriously injured on 13 July 2017. He passed away in hospital two months later.

Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and Sibusiso Ncengwa are currently facing trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the murder.

Municipal officials implicated in murder

While the four men are appearing in court for the murder, an affidavit by Ncengwa points to the involvement of politicians and police as well.

In his affidavit, Ncengwa claimed they were promised R120 000 for the murder and tenders as well. He further stated that they were asked to kill Magaqa because he was about to open criminal cases against the two senior politicians involved in corruption at the Umzimkhulu Municipality.

“Mbulelo told us that the person we were going to kill was driving a Mercedes-Benz ML dark in colour. He showed us a picture of the car on his cellphone. The person who was to be killed was opening a corruption case against two senior municipality officials,” the affidavit read.

In his affidavit, he added that they were offered cash and a registered company, so they could be awarded tenders at the municipality.

Affidavit points to police involvement in the murder

Ncengwa further stated that he expressed concerns about being caught by police following the murder, but was told that they had police officers in the group who are keeping an eye on the route for them.

“He (Mbulelo) also said it is the police officers who had supplied him with an AK47, which he was carrying, and even the Mercedes Benz was a stolen car.”

The AK47 and vehicle used to kill Magaqa allegedly belonged to the police crime intelligence unit.

Ncengwa added that R20 000 was paid to each of the hitmen, as well as the police officers who protected the route, but they never received the rest of the money, nor did they get the tenders they were promised.

Former ANCYL member Sindiso Magaqa was laid to rest on 16 September 2017, two months after he was shot numerous times. Image: Thuli Dlamini

Source: Getty Images

Political killings, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, are a constant problem. On 14 May 2024, former Minister of Police Bheki Cele expressed concern about the increase in political assassinations.

On 5 June, concerns were further raised when an MK Party member was shot dead in Cato Manor. His death came a week after two other MK Party members were shot dead.

South Africans frustrated at tender killings

Social media users weighed in on the revelation, with many venting that tenders were often the reason for political killings. Economic Freedom Fighters, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, also retweeted the original article detailing Ncengwa’s revelations.

Irvin Madzhuta said:

“This thing of tenders must come to an end. This is why many people are being killed.”

Senzo BojelaSncono asked:

“How many people have died because of tenders?”

@hlayi2 added:

“I am happy to see this post re-tweeted by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi because for me it confirms that he's not going to the ANC. Well MK yona was never a threat anyway. He must remain in the EFF.”

Pilato Waga Pontos stated:

“ANC comrades are bloodthirsty animals.”

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

“ANC is a mafia party.”

@OneNation70290 added:

“Why are we not surprised😒?”

@MMtshiza stated:

“The local sphere of government is rotten to the core with corruption.”

@bathabilen said:

“Life is cheap here in SA. So, a family lost a loved one for tenders.”

Malema promises to end political killings

Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema said under his party's leadership, political killings would be a thing of the past.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader made the comments during an election campaign in Esikhawini on 17 May 2024.

Malema also commended the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for his decisiveness in fighting crime.

