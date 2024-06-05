The SAPS said the murder of an MK Party member in Cato Manor KwaZulu-Natal was not a political killing

Mxolisi Zungu was reportedly shot while walking with his wife after dropping off their child at crèche

Zungu’s death comes after the shooting and killing of two MK Party members in Katlehong, in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng

Authorities believe the murder of MK Party member Mxolisi Zungu in Cato Manor in KwaZulu-Natal was a robbery. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and X/@DasenThathiah

The police said the brutal murder of an MK Party member in Cato Manor in KwaZulu-Natal was not a political killing but rather a robbery.

MK Party member killed in KZN

Mxolisi Zungu was reportedly shot from behind while walking with his wife after dropping off their child at creche on 5 June 2024. According to ENCA, Zungu died on the scene, and the culprit took his firearm.

Zungu’s murder follows the killing of two members of the MK Party in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. It’s alleged that a fight broke out between ANC and MK Party members on 26 May 2024, which resulted in the duo being shot.

Netizens weigh in

Social media users speculated on alternative motives behind Zungu’s brutal murder.

@StHonorable said:

“Police were too quickly to distance it from a political killing. MK Party is a criminal network; we're expecting more political killings from them.”

@Sandile_S_N commented:

“The CIA &/or Mossad did it. That's what happened until I get proven false.”

@TieOnto added:

“Condolences to his family. Let’s hope it’s not the beginning of more senseless killings.”

@ozzella_o suspected:

“Fights for positions started at MK as it was expected.”

@masala_give said:

“It's gonna be a long 5 years.”

Julius Malema vows to end political killings in KZN

Briefly News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema said under his party's leadership, political killings would be a thing of the past.

Malema commented while on the KwaZulu-Natal leg of his party's election campaign trail in Esikhawini in May 2024.

The leader also commended the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for his decisiveness when fighting crime.

