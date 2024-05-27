Two members of the MK Party were shot and killed when a fight allegedly broke out between them and African National Congress members

According to the South African Police Service, the members of the different parties fought and it turned fatal, with one dying on the scene and another dying en route to the hospital

South Africans were horrified about the political violence a few days before the elections

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Political violence erupted in Katlehong between the ANC and MK, which turned deadly. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KATLEHONG, EKURHULENI – The Thwala Section in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, was rocked by political violence when two members of the MK Party died in a fatal fight.

MK members shot and killed

According to Eyewitness News, the incident happened on 26 May 2024. The South African Police Service said that members of the African National Congress and the MK Party clashed violently. It's unclear what they were clashing about. The fight turned deadly when one of them pulled out a gun and gunned down the two MK Party members. One member fell and died on the spot. The second member lost their life while on the way to the hospital.

South Africans stunned by the violence

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates' tweet were horrified, and some predicted there would be more unrest before the elections.

Madikana Rasebotsa said:

"The ANC is showing all the signs of its predecessor, the National Party, funding and arming black-on-black violence."

Thabie said:

"Sad. In 2024, people are getting killed for choosing their favourite political party."

Mzukulu kaMpandla said:

"So they are fighting for positions before even voting. I smell a bloodbath after elections."

Diego Naire said:

"Somebody with a lot of money really wants unrest in this country and will scapegoat the MKP."

Gatyeni said:

"All the party leaders need to talk and calm all their members down before these elections get out of hand."

