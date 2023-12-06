A member of the Democratic Alliance in uMngeni, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, was brutally murdered on 5 December

It is alleged that the shooting took place at night in the Mpophomeni Township

The DA's Kwa-Zulu Natal leader, Francois Rodgers, told Briefly News that the assailants broke into his house and murdered him in front of his family, shooting him 10 times

DA member Nhlalayenza Ndlovu was murdered in the presence of his family. Images: Nhlalayanza Ndlovu/ Facebook and William Whitehurst

A Democratic Alliance's uMngeni councillor, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, was gunned down in a hail of bullets on 5 December night in front of his family. Ndlovu's body was found with numerous shots, and the Democratic Alliance's KZN leader, Francoise Rodgers, does not rule out the possibility of a hit. Rodgers also told Briefly News that it was possible that the death may be linked to criminal elements.

DA member gunned down in uMngeni

According to TimesLIVE, Ndlovu, the DA's proportional representative councillor in the uMngeni municipality, was shot and killed in the Mpophomeni township on Tuesday night. The Midlands Emergency Management Services's paramedics were called to the scene after a shooting was reported in the area. When the paramedics arrived at the scene, they found him with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on arrival.

DA KZN leader shares incident's details

Speaking to Briefly News, Rodgers said that the brutal murder happened in front of his family.

“There were two gunmen who approached his house. They kicked the door down, entered the house and chased him into his bedroom. 10 shots were fired, and his wife, his five-year-old child, infant and nanny were present. This has to be some hit.

“We don’t want to speculate at this stage, but there has been some unhappiness in the community about the disconnection of illegal electricity. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Ndlovu family, and called on SAPS to investigate it because this killing was premeditated.”

KZN Police's Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the South African Police Service is aware of the murder.

"A case of murder has been opened, and no arrests have been made as yet," he told Briefly News.

Netizens horrified by incident

South Africans on Facebook mourned his death and expressed how violent Kwa-Zulu Natal has become. In a recent story in the province, a family of four was gunned down, and two people survived the massacre.

Shepherd Shepherd asked:

“What is going on in KZN? Why so much killing?”

Moses Xokiyane wrote:

“KZN is a gun-infested province.”

Lawrence Ngidi remarked:

“Remove ANC and its bloody children domkops EFF in KZN and do it soon.”

Four young men gunned down in Durban

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that four young men were brutally killed in the Inanda township in Durban. Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Police alleged that the men were sitting in an RDP house when the suspects barged in and started shooting. Four were killed, and one of the victims was shot in the hand and was rushed to hospital. South Africans were terrified that the violence in the province was getting worse. Some suggested that the province is turning into a war zone.

