Two Cape Town-based motorists fought over who was supposed to pour petrol first at a station

The altercation escalated into a fatal conflict when one of them gunned down the other and ran away

South Africans lamented the state of lawlessness in the country

South Africans cried after a man killed a motorist at a petrol station. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Westend61

Two men fought over a petrol pump, and the fight got so bad that one of them pulled a gun out and killed the other. All of this happened in Mfuleni in Cape Town, Western Cape, and it was a death that left South Africans in tears.

2 men argue over petrol pump

According to IOL, the two men were in a line to pour petrol over the weekend. They allegedly argued fiercely over who arrived at the pump first. The argument turned deadly when the suspect allegedly produced a firearm and shot the victim. He then reportedly fled the scene. The police are investigating a murder case.

The Community Policing Firum's deputy chairperson, France Mashaba, revealed that gangsterism in the area has caused crime to increase. He added that gun-related crime is also on the rise.

Mzansi was left speechless by the death

South Africans on Facebook were devastated by the death and lamented how a life was lost.

NG Mariti said:

“That’s why I just walk away from arguments. Yesterday at Gugulethu Mall’s Superspar, there was a guy who jumped the line in front of me and wanted to start a fight. I told the cashier to help him so he could go.”

Nokuphila Masibi wrote:

“Even when you know you are right, let’s learn to keep quiet. Psychopaths surround us. A life can be lost for nothing.”

Marilyn Joubert was sad.

“Haibo, we are an angry nation.”

Werner Burger observed:

“To lose your life over something this futile. Sad!”

Denzil Ganasen pointed out:

“This was bound to happen somewhere. In Durban, attendants don’t check, motorists complain, and arguments ensue. People need to relax.”

Carl Taylor mused:

“This country has become a vigilante mafia state under ANC rule.”

